US/UK Terror Alert: Arrested suspects’ll be prosecuted –IGP

…explains why police negotiate with kidnappers

…says some rescued Chibok girls making moves to return to terrorists

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said that people arrested in connection with the attempted terror attacks on Abuja and other parts of the country will be prosecuted. He disclosed this yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa.

Baba also explained why the security agencies engaged criminals in negotiations to secure the release of kidnapped victims. This came as the police chief urged politicians to play by the rules ahead of the 2023 elections so as to avoid violent clashes during the exercise.

The IGP confirmed the arrest of suspected terrorists and plans to have them prosecuted when he was resonacting to a question on the recent security advisories issued by the United States, Britain and other countries, which generated some level of panic in Abuja some weeks ago. He clarified reports that the government had brushed aside the terror alerts.

Baba said: “Nobody has dismissed it as just an alarm. The government has never dismissed it as an alarm but we only said it was blown out of proportion or made in such a way that our people became afraid. “The embassies have their own responsibilities to their citizens and they can make their advice and the government has not dismissed what has happened because they have also informed us of what they foresee as threats. “And we on our parts have also looked at what they put as a threat as something that has been with us and efforts are being made daily to see if those threats are mitigated or prevented from happening and that is what has been happening in Abuja and all over the country.

“Yes, actually arrests have been made for those, we believe are planning to commit a crime in whatever form and we have done that arrest and as at when due, those arrested will be taken to court by any of the services which have them.” On negotiations with kidnappers for the release of their victims, the IGP said it would amount to an exercise in futility if terrorists abduct persons and the police go in search of them under captivity using extreme force. Baba made the explanations against the backdrop of over 80 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity, and 29 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, who have not been set free several years after their abduction. He said: “The issue of kidnapping is an issue that bothers almost all the security agencies, including the military.

It is a crime that once it is committed, you have to tread very softly and with all sense of professionalism. “If you do not rescue the person, safely, unhurt, you have not achieved anything and once somebody is in the captivity of an armed per-reson, then you need to do a lot of things, it is not all about guns and other things.

“There are a lot of other things that can be done. We were able to rescue the whole of Forestry (Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka) in Kaduna through negotiations; we were able to rescue many others, which I can give you an example, for those that we are in contact with, there are things that we are doing, it is a new crime and requires new ways of approaching it and new ways of dousing it.” The IGP also said most of the rescued Chibok girls married to terrorists actually make moves to return to their captors. Meanwhile, Baba advised parties, politicians and their supporters to avoid activities and actions that might cause the breakdown of law and order during the 2023 election. His warning came following the attack on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by thugs in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Baba said the alleged abuse of power by security outfit Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State and others alike has been checked. He said: “I think I have even made announcements earlier than even their letter. On the day of the signing of the peace accord, I observed that we have not less than 64 security outfits that have been created by different governors with names for different purposes. “But most importantly, the crime prevention and space is so wide, that we are encouraging everybody to come in. And that is why we said policing is something that requires the contribution of everybody. “So while these outfits have been created to check crime and criminality, we have also told them that they are not to be used for politicking or to be used for political reasons.” The IGP acknowledged that some aspects of police duties have been commercialized to generate more revenue through the Police Specialised Automated Services (POSSAB) portal but the service has been abused.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...