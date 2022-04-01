News Top Stories

US unveils N250bn Consulate project in Lagos

The United States is building a new $537 million consulate in Lagos to enhance diplomatic and commercial relations with Nigeria. Highlighting the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and Consul General Claire Pierangelo to officially mark the beginning of the construction of the new consulate.

Located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the project will also provide American and Nigerian employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace. An estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. Workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market. Leonard praised the Federal Government and Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honours the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” the Ambassador said. Pierangelo said: “Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future.” The new consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interviews and waiting areas.

 

Our Reporters

