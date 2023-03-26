US Vice President, Kamala Harris Arrives In Ghana

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris Sunday arrived in Ghana to a rousing welcome as she begins a weeklong visit to Africa.

Harris who’s visit to Africa is intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent’s future was was welcomed by School Children, dancers and drummers.

The children cheered and waved Ghanaian and American flags as she stepped off her plane after an overnight flight. She smiled broadly and placed a hand on her heart as she passed by the dancers.

Speaking after her arrival, she said the US was looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent” she said.

Harris said “What an honour it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa. I’m very excited about the future of Africa.”

She added that she wants to promote economic growth and food security and welcomed the chance to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent.”

