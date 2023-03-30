US VP, Harris’ Pro-LGBTQ Sparks Ghana Speaker

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris’s comment on lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ) rights while in Ghana has been criticized as “undemocratic” by the country’s Speaker.

Ghanaian lawmakers are currently discussing the promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Value Bill, which criminalizes advocacy for gay rights and proposes jail terms for those that identify as LGBTQ.

Speaking on Tuesday, Speaker Alban Bagbin urged lawmakers not to be “intimidated by any person”.

“What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging?” He said.

Ms. Harris had not directly addressed the bill during a joint briefing with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, but said: “This is an issue that we consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change.”

But Speaker Bagbin told lawmakers that the bill adhered to the constitution and would be pass.

He also warned President Akufo-Addo against meddling.

Bagbin told Harris, “there is no way he can intervene. Wait until we pass it, that is where you come in,” he told lawmakers amid cheers and claps.

Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana, where homophobic attitudes are widespread, but the draft law would impose longer sentences.

Like this: Like Loading...