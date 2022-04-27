News

US VP, Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Vice President KamalaHarrishastested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid and PCR test but has no symptoms. According to a White House statement, Harris is the highest-ranking official in the Biden administration to catch the virus. “Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Ladydue to theirrespective recent travel schedules. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative.” On April 2, vice president Harris announced in a tweet that she received her second booster shot.

 

