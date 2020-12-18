US VP, Pence, receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV

*Says: ‘I didn’t feel a thing’

Mike Pence received the Covid-19 vaccination on live television on Friday morning, saying the vaccine is a “medical miracle” and reassuring Americans “that hope is on the way”.

“Confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning,” the vice-president said in remarks following his vaccination. “I didn’t feel a thing. Well done.”

His wife, Karen, and the surgeon general, Jerome Adams, also received shots during the televised White House event, reports The Guardian.

Healthcare workers from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center administered the vaccinations.

Sitting in the front row at Pence’s inoculation was Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, and Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

The public vaccination comes amid concerns the rollout of the vaccine could be hampered by some people concerned at its quick approval.

Fauci praised Pence and said it was “now up to all of us to step forward and get vaccinated”.

Pence said he and his wife “were more than happy to step forward before this week was up to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine” calling this week “historic” as the US started distributing doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

While the White House has tried to soften the appearance of the virus’ spread in the country, Pence acknowledged that “with cases rising across the country, hospitalizations rising across the country, we have a ways to go”. Yesterday, the US saw 233,271 new cases of the virus and 3,270 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Like this: Like Loading...