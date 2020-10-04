US welcomes transitional govt in Mali

News

The United States said on Saturday that it welcomed the establishment of a transitional government in Mali as “an initial step towards a return to constitutional order.”
In late September, President Bah Ndaw, a retired colonel appointed president of the transition, named veteran diplomat Moctar Ouane as interim prime minister.
The men will be tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the August 18 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, reports Reuters.
“We urge the transitional government to honor its commitments to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including holding democratic elections within 18 months,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.
The statement also urged the transitional government to fight corruption and reform electoral processes.
“We call on the government to respect human rights and take concrete steps to prevent violations of those rights by state security forces, and to investigate and hold to account those responsible when violations do occur,” Ortagus added.

