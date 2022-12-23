News

US winter storm will bring frostbite within minutes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Plunging temperatures wreaking havoc across the US and Canada can lead to frostbite on bare skin in only five to 10 minutes, experts are warning.

A powerful Arctic winter storm has placed more than 135 million people under weekend weather alerts ahead of the busiest travel days of the year, reports the BBC.

The alerts stretch from coast to coast and reach as far south as the US-Mexico border and Florida, the Sunshine State.

Major airports have cancelled thousands of flights as the storm intensifies.

The cold snap could bring the iciest Christmas in decades, say forecasters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures of -50F (-45C) and -70F were possible by the end of this week in some parts of the country.

They warned that even in major metro areas, like the city of Des Moines, Iowa, frostbite will be a major danger.

Frostbite is caused when blood flow is reduced, often to extremities like the nose and cheeks or fingers and toes. The lack of warm blood can lead to tissue freezing and rupturing, and in some cases, amputation.

Meteorologists say the winter storm could become a “bomb cyclone” by Friday.

Bomb cyclone is a term given to an explosive storm that intensifies rapidly, with its central air pressure dropping by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

“This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff,” President Joe Biden said in a White House briefing on Thursday.

The Arctic air mass is projected to bring strong wind gusts and temperature of 15F (-9.4C) to El Paso, Texas, where newly arrived undocumented migrants are sleeping rough on city streets.

The governor of New York state, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm.

The threat of flooding and ice jams are “going to wreak a lot of havoc in our community”, she said. Ice jams happen when large pieces of ice block the flow of a river and can cause flooding.

The governors of Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Oklahoma have also declared states of emergency, while Wisconsin declared an “energy emergency”.

Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, called the weather a “unique and dangerous situation”, particularly as people travel to be with loved ones over Christmas.

Florida is projected to see its coldest Christmas in 30 years.

The NWS has described it as a “once-in-a-generation” winter weather event, saying on Thursday that “life-threatening wind chills” will strike the east coast on Friday.

Snow and powerful winds are expected to cause damage and power outages in the Midwest and Canada.

The NWS warned more than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days.

• In Colorado, temperatures dipped to a record-breaking low of -9F from 42F on Thursday

• The city of Cheyenne, Wyoming, set a record for its greatest one-hour temperature drop, after going from 43F to 3F within 30 minutes. Elsewhere in the western state, temperatures have dropped as low as -35F

• Nearly a dozen record low temperatures were also set in neighbouring Montana

• Blizzard conditions have hit both North Dakota and South Dakota

• In Chicago, a winter storm warning is in effect until Saturday, bringing with it several inches of snow and winds topping 50mph (80km/h)

• In Canada, much of Ontario and parts of Quebec are also bracing for a major winter storm that is expected to last through the Christmas weekend

More than 5,300 flights in the US have already been cancelled on Thursday and Friday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

In anticipation of travel disruptions, major airlines including United, Delta and American have offered to waive fees for travellers who wish to reschedule their flights.

Roads along the Colorado-Wyoming border were closed on Wednesday due to nearly zero visibility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG to set up solar-powered energy to generate 600mw in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

•Masari: We spent N2bn to connect 300 communities to national grid   The Federal Government has acquired a parcel of land in Daura and Kankia towns in Katsina State to establish a solar-powered energy company that would generate 600 megawatt. The state government said land acquired in Kankia and Daura, would house the equipment that […]
News Top Stories

Banks to block accounts of new forex policy violators

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem, Bamideke Famoofo and Abdulwahab Isa

…foil customers’ attempt to undermine new rules Bankers’ Committee mulls digitising retail process Deposit money banks in the country have warned members of the public, trying to contravene the new policy on retail forex sales introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the wake of its stoppage of forex sales to Bureaux de […]
News

I’ll continue to preach Nigeria’s unity, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday said that he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation. Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.   “My […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica