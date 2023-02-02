Sports

US women’s coach still tinkering ahead of World Cup defence

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

US women’s head coach Vlatko Andonovski is still tinkering with his squad to find what he hopes will be a winning combination at this year’s World Cup, as the Americans bid for an unprecedented third straight title without former stalwarts.

Sam Mewis and Julie Ertz, who once formed the bedrock of a stellar US midfield, are both expected to miss the tournament which kicks off in July.

After a lengthy absence from the pitch, Mewis said this week she had undergone another knee surgery in June and was out indefinitely.

Ertz, who did not play in 2022, has yet to sign with a professional team this season after giving birth in August and Andonovski said time was running out for her return.

“This is something that we have planned for, and that’s why we’ve tried different names, different players,” said Andonovski, who announced the 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday.

“We’re going to continue trying in this camp until we solidify the players that we believe will give us the best chance to be successful.”

The US kick off their title defence in the SheBelieves Cup, an annual round-robin tournament that this year also features Canada, Japan and Brazil on February 16 in Orlando, Florida.

With veteran Megan Rapinoe back in the mix after recovering from injury, Andonovski said the competition was a chance to be creative with the World Cup less than six months away.

Mallory Swanson, whose stock rose with three goals across the United States’ two friendlies last month against World Cup co-hosts New Zealand, was also named to the roster along with veteran Alex Morgan and rising star Trinity Rodman.

“It will show us where the team is now, but I don’t think it will be it will be a real (barometer) of what the team is going to be five and a half months from now,” Andonovski told reporters.

“We’re going to we’re going to try different things and test different combinations of players.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Bromance on hold as Mbappe, Hakimi lock horns

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made.   “After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend,” Mbappe said in a video on a trip to Qatar […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Rampant Bayern attack faces stingy Dortmund defence in ‘Klassiker’

Posted on Author Reporter

If there is one team that can stop Bayern Munich’s rampant attack, it would appear to be arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. The two sides, who are level at the top of the Bundesliga with five wins and one defeat each from six games, meet in a German “Klassiker” on Saturday. It is a match which pits […]
Sports

Fuludu FRETS over goalkeeping crisis in Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…tasks Shorunmu to go for training course …says Eagles under Peseiro should not be judged by Mexico, Ecuador friendlies Former international, Edema Fuludu, has raised the alarm over the goalkeeping crisis that has hit the Super Eagles, saying the neglect of that important part of football is responsible for the current problems. On the continuous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica