USAID decries low access to health service

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has decried the low access to health service delivery in Bauchi State. The disclosure was made by the State Director of Integrated Health Project (IHP), Dr Alhassan Siaka, while giving a remark at the opening of a two-day media engagement workshop on the Health Insurance Programme, which was held in Azare. Hesaidalotneedstobedone to improve health coverage in thestateastherearechallenges in the access of health care services by majority of the people as out of the population of 5.3 million in the state, only 50,000 arecurrentlycovered. According to him, the project is being sponsored by USAID in collaboration with the Bauchi State Health ContributoryManagementAgency (BASHCMA), with a view to increase and improve access toservicedeliveryinthestate.

