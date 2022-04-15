News

USAID donates $220,000 agric equipment to 40 Nigerian women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its project implementor, Mercy Corps, has donated Cowpea Processing Equipment worth US$220,000 to 40 small-holder Nigerian women processors. The 40 beneficiaries drawn from Kebbi, Niger, Ebonyi, Benue, Borno, Yobe, Maiduguri, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and the FCT, were said to have been selected through the Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity programme.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Abuja, Country Director, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Ndubisi Anyanwu, said: “The Rural Resilience Activity understands that the challenges of ‘access’ and ‘agency’ for women and youths in Nigeria, exacerbated by conflict, high levels of insecurity, and health shocks such as COVID- 19, inhibit their participation in the productive sphere, articularly their entry into market systems as producers and entrepreneurs. “This understanding illustrates the importance of ‘push’ strategies to help 25,000 women and 10,000 youth farmers, producers and entrepreneurs overcome persistent genderbased discrimination and ‘pull’ strategies using more commercially-based incentives to attract women and youths into markets.

“This will be particularly important as this expansion helps increase the income of 40 women cowpea processors by 40 per cent. This approach aligns and reinforces the Rural Resilience Activity’s approach to Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE).” Also speaking, Chief of Party, Rural Resilience Activity, Margarita Aswani, said the equipment would help the women gain more productivity and profitability in their cowpea processing enterprises

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki’s re-election didn’t surprise us –Edo teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teachers in Edo State have congratulated the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection for a second term in office, adding that the victory of the governor in the September 19 governorship election did not come to them as a surprise. In a statement signed by State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers […]
News

Akeredolu suspends NURTW, RTEAN, appoints CoS, CPS      

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has announced the suspension of both the National Union of Road transport workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN).   The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale told reporters that the suspension was with immediate effect […]
News Top Stories

How gunmen gained entry into Owerri correctional centre – NCoS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has said that a total of 1,844 inmates were freed from its Owerri holding centre, after gunmen attacked the facility at about 2:15 a..m. yesterday.   The attackers were reported to have also invaded the State Police Command headquarters, setting vehicles and other property within the complex ablaze. Confirming the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica