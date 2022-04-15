USAID donates $220,000 agric equipment to 40 Nigerian women

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its project implementor, Mercy Corps, has donated Cowpea Processing Equipment worth US$220,000 to 40 small-holder Nigerian women processors. The 40 beneficiaries drawn from Kebbi, Niger, Ebonyi, Benue, Borno, Yobe, Maiduguri, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and the FCT, were said to have been selected through the Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity programme.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Abuja, Country Director, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Ndubisi Anyanwu, said: “The Rural Resilience Activity understands that the challenges of ‘access’ and ‘agency’ for women and youths in Nigeria, exacerbated by conflict, high levels of insecurity, and health shocks such as COVID- 19, inhibit their participation in the productive sphere, articularly their entry into market systems as producers and entrepreneurs. “This understanding illustrates the importance of ‘push’ strategies to help 25,000 women and 10,000 youth farmers, producers and entrepreneurs overcome persistent genderbased discrimination and ‘pull’ strategies using more commercially-based incentives to attract women and youths into markets.

“This will be particularly important as this expansion helps increase the income of 40 women cowpea processors by 40 per cent. This approach aligns and reinforces the Rural Resilience Activity’s approach to Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE).” Also speaking, Chief of Party, Rural Resilience Activity, Margarita Aswani, said the equipment would help the women gain more productivity and profitability in their cowpea processing enterprises

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...