USAID donates $9.9m to Nigeria for water provision

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded UNICEF $9.9million over three years to support the Nigerian government’s initiative to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene services in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country. The beneficiary states included Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The funds, according to Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF representative in Nigeria, would provide lifesaving WASH services to more than 300,000 people in need of assistance. In the 2019 National Outcome Routine Mapping of WASH services (WASHNORM), Hawkins said 30 per cent of Nigerians lacked access to basic water services and less than 10 per cent had access to safely managed water services. He said 44 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic sanitation services, 23 per cent, or 46 million people, lack access to proper sanitation. Access to safe hygiene facilities nationwide is low, at 16 per cent. According to him, Sokoto and Kebbi States have the lowest levels of access to basic water services at 38 per cent and 39 per cent respectively while access to basic

sanitation is low in Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states, at 35 per cent, 38 per cent, and 41 per cent, respectively. Only five per cent of people in Sokoto and one per cent in Kebbi have access to safely managed water services. This severe shortage of clean water supply, toilets, and hand washing facilities in households across Nigeria, he said present a formidable challenge.

