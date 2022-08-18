USAID donates N1.2bn medical equipment to 323 facilities in Bauchi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Integrated Health Programme (IHP) project has supported Bauchi State with N1.2 billion for various interventions in the health sector this year. The USAID-IHP said the intervention is basically to take healthcare services to rural areas and other hardto- reach communities in the state. Besides, the NGO also donated medical equipment and job aids for primary healthcare extension services across the state. While presenting the items to the state government at the USAID-IHP office yesterday, State Director of the programme, Dr Alhassan Siaka, said the donation is meant to provide basic healthcare services to people in the rural areas and such hardto- reach communities.

The items, he said, are to be distributed in all the 20 local government areas of the state, adding that; “This is not the first time USAID-IHP is supporting the Bauchi State government, we are doing it to bring healthcare services closer to the people ,especially through our outreaches.”

Some of the items for outreaches include thermometer, sphygmomanometer, stethoscopes, weighing scales and hospital screen for partitioning. According to him, “We are also giving out mama kits that contain sanitary pads, soaps, hand gloves and chlorohexcide to encourage hospital delivery as most poor and vulnerable pregnant women find it difficult to buy essential items needed for delivery.

