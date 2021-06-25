Business

USAID grants $.500m to PYXERA to develop Nigeria’s food system

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it has awarded a $500,000 (N205 million) co-investment grant through its West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (trade hub) to PYXERA Global to develop Nigeria’s agricultural system. The development was revealed in a statement by the trade hub’s Chief of Party, Michael Clements.

“The USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub has awarded a $500,000 co-investment grant to PYXERA Global, a not-for-profit with extensive experience designing training and capacity-building programs, to support the launch of its West Africa Agriculture Resilience Programme (WAFARP),” the statement read in part. Clements revealed that the programme would assist 10,000 farmers cultivating rice, maize and soybean within Kebbi, Cross River and Benue. PXYERA Global will assist smallholder farmers who have faced numerous challenges because of COVID-19, which includes income loss, disrupted market channels and supply chains, amongst others.

As a result, Clements said the initiative would be leveraging the existing agribusiness systems of Dantata Foods and Allied Products Company Limited (Dantata Foods), while PYXERA Global will provide an avenue for smallholders in its programme to boost crop yields and income. “Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, negatively impacting smallholder farmers and the communities of people who depend on their success in growing crops,” Clements added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Banks, telcos’ partnership key to deepening financial inclusion’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A partnership between banks and telecom operators has been identified as the key to deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, who stated this, noted that collaborations between the two sector players would ensure that Nigerians in rural and unbanked areas have access to financial services. Speaking at a […]
Business

Aigbogun speaks about CashBox digital cash saving platform 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, CEO of CashBox, an online money saving platform, claims that any company can survive the tough business environment of Nigeria as long as the owners know what they are doing. Using his experience as an example, he said: “Since we started CashBox, we’ve been boot-strapping and always finding ways to grow […]
Business

COVID-19: Australia braces for biggest postwar deficit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica