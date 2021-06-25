USAID grants $.500m to PYXERA to develop Nigeria’s food system

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it has awarded a $500,000 (N205 million) co-investment grant through its West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (trade hub) to PYXERA Global to develop Nigeria’s agricultural system. The development was revealed in a statement by the trade hub’s Chief of Party, Michael Clements.

“The USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub has awarded a $500,000 co-investment grant to PYXERA Global, a not-for-profit with extensive experience designing training and capacity-building programs, to support the launch of its West Africa Agriculture Resilience Programme (WAFARP),” the statement read in part. Clements revealed that the programme would assist 10,000 farmers cultivating rice, maize and soybean within Kebbi, Cross River and Benue. PXYERA Global will assist smallholder farmers who have faced numerous challenges because of COVID-19, which includes income loss, disrupted market channels and supply chains, amongst others.

As a result, Clements said the initiative would be leveraging the existing agribusiness systems of Dantata Foods and Allied Products Company Limited (Dantata Foods), while PYXERA Global will provide an avenue for smallholders in its programme to boost crop yields and income. “Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, negatively impacting smallholder farmers and the communities of people who depend on their success in growing crops,” Clements added.

