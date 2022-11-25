News

USAID-IHP partners journalists on health funding awareness

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The United States Agency for International Development – Integrated Health Programme (USAID- IHP) in collaboration with the Ebonyi State government has engaged journalists in a two-day training on ‘State Health Financing Landscape’. The training was to empower journalists to assist in enhancing the awareness of public expenditure trends in Ebonyi State. The USAID-IHP Officer- in-charge of Health Financing and Universal Health Coverage, Chidinma Eneze, said this in her address during the training in Abakaliki, the state capital. She said the training was targeted at making everybody know about health insurance schemes and how to access the facilities without impediments. Eneze notified that IHP craves to broaden media awareness of public expenditure trends in Ebony state

 

Our Reporters

