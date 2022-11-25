USAID-IHP partners journalists on health funding awareness

The United States Agency for International Development – Integrated Health Programme (USAID- IHP) in collaboration with the Ebonyi State government has engaged journalists in a two-day training on ‘State Health Financing Landscape’. The training was to empower journalists to assist in enhancing the awareness of public expenditure trends in Ebonyi State. The USAID-IHP Officer- in-charge of Health Financing and Universal Health Coverage, Chidinma Eneze, said this in her address during the training in Abakaliki, the state capital. She said the training was targeted at making everybody know about health insurance schemes and how to access the facilities without impediments. Eneze notified that IHP craves to broaden media awareness of public expenditure trends in Ebony state
Related Articles
13,000 Nigerian students study in US varsities yearly – Consulate
The United States Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday said that no fewer than 13,000 Nigerian students are studying in the American institutions of higher learning yearly, adding that this is a drop from the more than 14,000 students recorded before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This was as the Consulate noted that Nigeria is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NMA: We’ve lost 16 doctors to COVID-19
…says #EndSARS protest could increase virus surge Out of the 1,031 doctors so far infected with Coronavirus in the course of carrying out their duties, no fewer than 16 doctors in the country have died trying to save the lives of infected persons. President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the disclosure yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps deny mandating FRSC to bear arms
The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said at no time did it mandate personnel of the corps to carry arms and ammunition. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, denied this at a press conference yesterday at the National Assembly. There had been media reports that the House […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)