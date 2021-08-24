USAID invests $96m to strengthen Nigeria’s food systems

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) yesterday said that it has facilitated more than $96 million to activities designed to strengthen agricultural and food systems in Nigeria. USAID’s Director of Agribusiness Enabling Environment, James Ebuetse, disclosed this at the ‘Feed Nigeria Summit,’ held in Abuja.

He said the funds were channelled into developing agribusiness value chains of rice, maize, soybean, cowpea and aquaculture in seven states of the country

“We have facilitated over $96 million in agriculturerelated debt and non-debt financing to over 11, 000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the activity’s focus value chains of rice, maize, soybean, cowpea and aquaculture in seven states of Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebony, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger,” Ebuetse said.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who admitted the fact that Nigeria’s food systems remained weak, also expressed concerns over continued food imports in the country, without earning govmuch foreign exchange. The Minister, who said the outbreak of COVID-19 substantially affected the government’s efforts at transforming agriculture in Nigeria, however, assured that several policy interventions had been initiated towards reducing food imports in the country.

According to him, the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Plan (NATIP) of the present administration, was designed to strengthen food systems and prevent hunger.

He said: “The focus of the National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan (NATIP) is to aid a new strategy that strengthens the agricultural financial system, reducing food imports and helping to refocus attention on agriculture as a key driver of the Nigerian economy.”

