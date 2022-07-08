News

USAID: It’ll take 30 years to repair 150,000 backlog of VVF cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A USAID-funded Internati onal health partner, MOMENTUM, in collaboration with the Federal Government has trained doctors in Ebonyi State on Obstetric Fistula management. Nigeria has fistula prevalence of about 150, 000 cases, with annual incidence of about 12,000, according to an expert who noted that about 20 facilities where fistula repair is being done repair only 5,000 cases in a year and, so “it will take us up to 30 years to finish the backlog, talk less of the new ones.”

Therewerefreetreatment and repair of about 25 fistula patients in the state at the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, thestatecapital during the training. Clinical Specialist for Momentum Safe Surgery Project in family planning and Obstetrics, Dr Bartholomew Odio, during theeventdecried the high prevalence of vesico vaginal fistula (VVF) cases in Nigeria in general, and Ebonyi State in particular.

He noted that the dearth of specialist doctors in the field has continued to pose serious challenge in fistula treatment and management in the country, adding that the training was aimed at building the capacity of the doctors to help tackle the challenges. “Nigeria has fistula prevalence of about 150, 000 cases, with annual incidence of about 12,000. About 20 facilities where fistula repair is being done, every year, repair about 5,000cases. So, you cansee that at that rate, it will take us up to 30 years to finish the backlog, talk less of the new ones.

“The Federal Ministry of Health developed a training manual to train doctors and nurses. We are here in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, and also the State government to testrun that manual. “We have trained about 15 doctors on how to repair fistula. Also, we are going to use this opportunity to repair fistula cases, and we are planning to repair between 20 and 25 cases during this period.”

The Lead facilitator in the training andtheProject Director, Prof Sunday Leman, observed that the major cause of fistula in Nigeria was prolonged and obstructed labour. Leman said: “When women go into labour and stay for muchlonger time, twotothree days, it leads to devitalisation of tissues around the bladder and the vagina, which could degenerate, leadingtoleakage of urine.” He, however, noted that the high prevalence of fistula in Ebonyi State particularly, was duetosurgeriesbyquacksand inexperienced medicalpractitioners; he advised women to avoid patronising quacks for Caesarean sections.

 

