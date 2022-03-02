News

USAID moves to end maternal, infant mortality in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Integrated Health Programme (IHP), yesterday said it has introduced active defaulter tracking of pregnant women in Ebonyi State to ensure that the pregnant women give birth in equipped health facilities they go for ante-natal services.

USAID IHP said it had discovered in the state that a number of women attend ante-natal services in well-equipped or recognised health facilities, but always patronise quacks and the Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) to give birth to their babies, which according to the international agency, led to high maternal child morbidity and mortality in the state.

The state Director of the organisation, Dr. Gladys Olisaekee stated this at Afikpo during a three-day media engagement of journalists in the state. The programme was organised by the organisation in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health.

She disclosed that over 800 health workers had so far been trained in the state by the organisation with support from the ministry. Olisaekee said: “IHP Ebonyi is a USAID funded project with the goal of contributing to the level reduction in maternal and child morbidity and mortality, as well as strengthening sustainable and provision of quality PHC services. “It has three main objectives, which are to strengthen Primary Healthcare Services; to improve access to PHC services and to improve the quality of PHC services.”

 

Our Reporters

