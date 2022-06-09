USAID, Nigeria target electricity for 10,000 PHCs by 2030

United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and other partners have decided to provide clean, reliable and sustainable power in Nigeria for 10,000 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) by 2030. The other partners are Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Programme and USAID Integrated Health Programme. The call-to-action outlined activities that power and healthcare sector stakeholders can implement to accelerate PHC electrification, and challenged stakeholders to achieve clean electrification solutions for 1,000 PHCs by 2023 and a total of 10,000 PHCs by 2030 The Director of the Office of Health Population Nutrition, USAID, Paul McDermott called on partners in the energy and health sector to support the project.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...