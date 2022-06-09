USAID, Nigeria target electricity for 10,000 PHCs by 2030

United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and other partners have decided to provide clean, reliable and sustainable power in Nigeria for 10,000 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) by 2030. The other partners are Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Programme and USAID Integrated Health Programme. The call-to-action outlined activities that power and healthcare sector stakeholders can implement to accelerate PHC electrification, and challenged stakeholders to achieve clean electrification solutions for 1,000 PHCs by 2023 and a total of 10,000 PHCs by 2030 The Director of the Office of Health Population Nutrition, USAID, Paul McDermott called on partners in the energy and health sector to support the project.
Related Articles
White Paper: Uzodinma gives Okorocha till Dec to vacate illegal property
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has returned property allegedly forcefully taken away from their rightful owners by the Rochas Okorocha government. The state government issued Okorocha and his associates mid-December deadline to vacate all illegally acquired property, especially those on the White Paper on illegally acquired land and related matters. The Committee on Imple-mentation […]
Akeredolu moves to revive Oluwa Glass, signs MoU with German firm
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday decried the im-portation of glass into the country despite the availability of raw materials for its production in the state. According to Akeredolu, when the moribund Oluwa Glass was functional, it supplied Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited glasses for windscreens and other motor parts. The governor spoke in his office […]
Allocation crisis: Olubadan sues for calm at Ogunpa Market
Following the disagreement between the traders and developers at Ogunpa, Dugbe Alawo Market in Ibadan over some unallocated spaces, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday called on the traders to give the Palace some time to look into the matter. The monarch gave this call while reacting to the address […]
