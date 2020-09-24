USAID, Power Africa float $2.6m electrification programme

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Power Africa programme, has announced grants totalling $2,620,650 to nine solar energy companies to provide reliable and affordable offgrid electricity to nearly 300 healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa. The solar energy companies that will be benefitting from the grants include Havenhill Synergy Ltd. (Nigeria); KYA-Energy Group (Togo); Muhanya Solar Ltd. (Zambia); Nanoé (Madagascar) ; OffGridBox (Rwanda); OnePower (Lesotho); PEG Solar (Ghana); SolarWorks! (Mozambique) and Zuwa Energy (Malawi). According to Power Africa, these companies will utilize the funding to provide off-grid solar electricity solutions to 288 healthcare facilities across the nine countries represented. In Nigeria, Havenhill Synergy will electrify 21 rural healthcare facilities in Oyo State, using an energy- as-a-service business model.

The facilities are mostly within peri-urban communities with limited reliable electricity access. Havenhill will provide long-term operation and maintenance of the solar energy systems. Nearly 60 per cent of all healthcare facilities in sub- Saharan Africa have no access to electricity.

Available data shows that out of those that do have electricity, only 34 per cent of hospitals and 28 per cent of health clinics have reliable, 24-hour access. Acting Coordinator, Power Africa, Mark Carrato, said that energy is critical for powering essential devices, medical and sterilization equipment, diagnostics, cold storage for vaccines and medication, information technology and lights to enable the delivery of continuous health care services. Carrato disclosed that efficient health services and responses to diseases – including COVID-19, would depend on reliable access to electricity.

“Solar energy holds great potential to expand and improve healthcare delivery in sub-Saharan Africa, and off-grid solar technology offers a clean, affordable and smart solution to electrify healthcare facilities located beyond the reach of national electricity grids,” said Carrato. Counsellor to USAID, Chris Milligan, during a virtual event announcing the grant awardees, said that experience had shown that off-grid solar energy systems can be rapidly deployed to even the most rural facilities.

“These awards demonstrate what we can accomplish when the public and private sectors join together to break down the barriers to reliable electricity for rural healthcare facilities,” said Milligan. Power Africa is a U.S. Government-led partnership that brings together the collective resources of over 170 public and private sector partners to double access to electricity in sub- Saharan Africa. Power Africa’s goal is to add more than 30,000 megawatts of cleaner, more efficient electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections by 2030.

