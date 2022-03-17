USAID seeks appropriate maternal health in Ebonyi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) project in Ebonyi, Engender Health, has called for appropriate maternal health for women in the state. Clinical Specialist of the organization, Dr. Bartholomew Odio, made the call yesterday while speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that the organization was currently implementing momentum safe surgery for obstetrics and family planning in the state. Odio said: “We are very happy to celebrate the International Women’s day this year. Engender health envisions a world free from gender inequality and that’s why we are here. We are supporting the state government to make sure that we achieve the vision. Engender health also empowers women to advance gender equality and empowers women. “For us in Engender health, we are implementing a USAID project called momentum safe surgery for obstetrics and family planning. This project is all about ensuring that there is appropriate maternal health”.

