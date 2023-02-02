USAID supports 40 organisations in 90 communities

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has successfully concluded the two-year conflict mitigation activity ‘Building Community Resilience to Violent Extremism and Conflict in North East Nigeria’, aka North East Connection, that worked to counter violent conflict. Since 2021, North East Connection promoted nonviolent conflict resolution from the grassroots to state government levels in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, providing over $2.1 million in small grants to almost 40 local organisations to strengthen local civil society capacity and promote local solutions to violence. “USAID is committed to enduring partnerships with Nigerian government institutions and civil societies to mitigate violent conflict in the country,” said Mukhtari Shitu, Conflict Specialist USAID/Nigeria at the closeout event. Implemented by Creative Associates, the USAID-supported $10.1 million activity worked in 90 communities across 15 local government areas (LGAs) in the three states

