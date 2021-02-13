News

USAID trains journalists, others on gender-based violence

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The United States Agency International Development (USAID) has trained security agents, Civil Society Organisations (NGOs), government officials, religion leaders, traditional rulers and journalists, on how to curb gender – based violence in the state.

The workshop, which took place at Shaganliku Hotel, Birnin Kebbi, was aimed at finding lasting solutions to gender -based violence in the state and Nigeria at large. While delivering his welcome address, the state director in charge of Integrated Health Programme, Mr. Adamu Nuhu, said that the two days training was geared at sensitising the public on gender – based violence in the state.

He added that about 30 cases of GBV were recorded in Kebbi, just as he commended the efforts of the Wife of the state governor, Hajiya Dr. Zainab Bagudu, for supporting the passage of the bill. He said: “We thank the Kebbi State government and House of Assembly members for supporting the bill which will reduce the menace and ensure that our children will be free from the embracement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Makinde inaugurates state’s anti-corruption agency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption remained unshakable. The governor, who was speaking at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other […]
News

Ortom advocates synergy of security agencies to fight crime

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday advocated for greater synergy between security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the fight against all forms of crime in the country.   Governor Ortom stated this during a virtual presentation titled: “Security and National Development in Nigeria: A Case Study of Benue State,” to participants of the Executive, Intelligence […]
News Top Stories

NDDC MD ignores doctor’s advice, slumps during probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

A tense drama played out yesterday at the House of Representatives as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei, suddenly collapsed during the investigative hearing into allegations of corruption levelled against him and his colleagues on the interim board of the interventionist agency.   Pondei, who momentarily lost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica