USAID trains journalists, others on gender-based violence

The United States Agency International Development (USAID) has trained security agents, Civil Society Organisations (NGOs), government officials, religion leaders, traditional rulers and journalists, on how to curb gender – based violence in the state.

The workshop, which took place at Shaganliku Hotel, Birnin Kebbi, was aimed at finding lasting solutions to gender -based violence in the state and Nigeria at large. While delivering his welcome address, the state director in charge of Integrated Health Programme, Mr. Adamu Nuhu, said that the two days training was geared at sensitising the public on gender – based violence in the state.

He added that about 30 cases of GBV were recorded in Kebbi, just as he commended the efforts of the Wife of the state governor, Hajiya Dr. Zainab Bagudu, for supporting the passage of the bill. He said: “We thank the Kebbi State government and House of Assembly members for supporting the bill which will reduce the menace and ensure that our children will be free from the embracement.

