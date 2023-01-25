Use 2023 elections as catalyst to build a better Nigeria – Experts, CSOs

As part of strategy to rebuild Nigeria with a view to curb needless bloodbaths in the country as well as end the pervasive hopeless prompting many to migrate to foreign countries, the Executive Director of Spaces For Change, Victoria Ibezim- Ohiaeri has highlighted the importance of using the forthcoming general elections to actualise the kind of change that Nigerians would like to witness in the next four decades.

Ibezim- Ohiaeri who made this known recently, has also emphasised that electing the right persons into offices in the 2023 elections, has potential to turn the country around especially in the areas of innovation and development.

She spoke as a panelist at a zoom meeting tagged ‘Which Way Nigeria – Citizen Scenarios to 2060 – CS60,’ an initiative created by leading Nigerian civil society and international experts to provide a map of possible future events in Nigeria from now up to 2060.

Going by the plan, the roadmap is expected to cover key sectors: – security, energy transition, agriculture, industrialisation, urban and regional development, education, health, migration, and political participation.

‘Which Way Nigeria – Citizen Scenarios to 2060 (CS60)’ is also aimed to explore the critical uncertainties, key drivers and potential outcomes, relating to the country’s future.

However, in her presentation at the virtual meeting, Ibezim- Ohiaeri stressed that 2023 is the platform that Nigeria needs to ensure that the country gets people who will stir the chain for transformational leadership. “That is why a lot of resources are being put in to ensure that people take the election seriously, collect their PVCs, (permanent voters cards), ensure that people understand how they are going to conduct the election and ensure that the election is gotten right; the 2023 elections could lay the foundation for consolidation of the country.”

For Ibezim-Ohiaeri, election is the key starter. “If the 2023 elections are gotten right they could lay the foundation for consolidation in 2027; and if we have two terms back to back it lays the right foundation which the county can use to actualise the Land of Hurstle and the Green Land as possible scenarios. Hence, “Citizen participation lies at the heart of realising these objectives,” she added.

Still on the role of accountability and citizens participation in actualising a better Nigeria, another panelist, Oluseun Onigbinde, an open data analyst, lamented that often most citizens don’t perceive themselves as part of the country. However, in addressing most leadership trait to often polarise issues, he said citizens should see themselves and their fellow country men as people that are bound by destiny. “We can achieve skill in unity,” added Onigbinde who is the co-founder of BudgIT,

According to the data analyst, things like various Nigerian cultures can cause some Nigerians to find themselves in grim situations which could prompt national orientation agencies and relevant organisations to work around civic engagement and nation building so as to turn the table and engender a promising society.

CS60 created four possible scenarios for Nigeria in 2060 including the Land of Hustle, Green Land, Land of Lost Hope, and Bloodland.

Similarly, commenting on the extent/lack of cohesion in the country and rejection of election results often arising from complaints, Patrick Okigbo, founder and principal partner of Nextier, said although, we have seen keenly contested elections but this time around a few things are different one of which is the poor economic situation we are under currently. “In the past, oil and oil revenues have a way of impacting deep cracks in the Nigerian facade. Unfortunately, this time we do not have that bandage to hold these together; that’s the bigger fear.”

On whether there are ethnic and religious problems in Nigeria or it is the politicians that keep playing them up for political gains, Okigbo opined that Nigeria doesn’t have ethnic and religious problems.

He said, “We allow these politicians raise these issues that may not be backed by evidence to continue to divide Nigeria.”

However, Okigbo admitted that the 2023 elections could move Nigeria towards one and two election circles that are good and then put the country on a path of growth.

While he admitted that citizens have a role in nation building,Okigbo also advocated inculcating elite consensus on development as part of scenarios that can bring about positive change.

The CS60 is the first citizens scenario in Africa and arguably the clearest picture yet of the ways in which the country’s future may unfold when it reaches 100 years of independence in 2060.

These scenarios serve as a blueprint for concerned Nigerians to join the conversation and work towards a better future.

Which Way Nigeria – Citizen Scenarios to 2060 provides citizens the very rare opportunity to create the future that they want, not what officials and barons dictate. The initiative is also geared to spark the entire country to be the change and live the change to create the Nigeria that is a global player, not the hobbling giant of Africa.

The scenarios are the first chapter in this initiative, the next task will be loose roadmaps, which CSOs will create, that will serve as the basis for what must be done on the way to 2060 to achieve a just, resilient and sustainable Nigeria.

In a statement, the organisers of ‘Which Way Nigeria – Citizens Scenario To 2060,’ affirmed that this initiative provides Nigerians the very rare opportunity to create the future they want, not what officials and barons dictate.

“The initiative is also geared to spark the entire country to be the change and live the change to create the Nigeria that’s a global player, not the hobbling giant of Africa.

While CS60 created four possible scenarios for Nigeria in 2060: Land of Hurstle, Green Land, Land of Lost Hope and BloodLand, the scenarios serve as a blueprint for concerned Nigerians to join the conversation and work towards a better future.

