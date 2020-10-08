Use ‘Farmer Markets’, others to deliver affordable proteins – Experts

An expert has advocated the institution of policies that would remove middle men from the sales of agricultural produce, geared towards the delivery of protein based foods at economically advantaged prices to the populace. Dr. Monica Omo-irefo, a medical practitioner and principal health officer, who made the call, while commending existing farmer markets, urged state governments to establish more so as to pave the way for cheap farm produce.

Omo-irefo reasoned that in farmer markets state government subsidise the transportation of farm produce, refrigeration, processing and storage and pave the way for the delivery of cheaper produce including animal and plant protein foods which were usually expensive when devoid of such subsidies. Omo-irefo made the call during the ‘Protein Challenge Webinar Series 4 with the theme ‘Protein Deficiency In A Pandemic’.

She noted that the current state of malnutrition in the country was on the rise, and made worse by the lockdown occasioned by COVID-10 pandemic. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that have been put in place to reduce the spread of thevirus, therehasbeenadecreaseinaccesstofood.”

To this end, Omo-irefo said, apart from something on large scale like the Fadama, instituting farmer markets would go a long way in making foods including protein produce affordable to the populace.

Based on the subsidies, she said farmers are able to bring their products directly. “So any scheme at all when it comes to policy that removes the middle man gives space for the farmers to sell directly, is in the right direction for nutritional planning especially for protein sufficiency.”

Other approaches through which the cost of protein foods could be made affordable include adopting meal planning options and writing shopping lists, according to Dr. Beatrice Chinyem Oganah-Ikujenyo from the Department of Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto Ijaniki, Lagos State, She said this could help people to decide on alternatives as well as help them in doing bulk purchase. “As you are selecting your food you are taking cognisance of the different nutrients those foods provide.

So when you plan your meal and you prepare them your chances of having an adequate meal is assured,” she said. Then on the question of buying cheaper food or expensive food, Oganah-Ikujenyo noted that neither the packaging of food nor their exotic nature determines their nutrients.

She however added that the nutrients were comparable when, for instance a consumer buys an exotic fish valued at N10000 and a cheaper fish of N200. “It’s the same nutrient content, quality of protein and fat soluble vitamin that you are going to get from both,” she added.

