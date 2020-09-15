Metro & Crime

Use indigenous languages, Bayelsa tells Gospel preachers

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State governmnent on Tuesday called on clergymen and other preachers in the state to use more of indigenous languages in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Speaking unbehalf of the Governor Douye Diri, his deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while addressing the leadership of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Rivers/Bayelsa Area in Yenagoa, stated that the people would appreciate and understand the word of God better if it is preached in their own mother tongue.
According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubra Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo described the use of English language at the detriment of the various indigenous Ijaw dialects as self-discrimination, stressing that churches and schools should serve as agents of language preservation.
Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that language, which forms an integral part of culture, also gives a people a unique identity and helps to foster better communication and learning in society.
While calling on preachers and teachers to devise innovative methods of promoting the use of indigenous languages, he, however, commended the Bible Society of Nigeria for their efforts in translating the Holy Bible to various Ijaw dialects.
Earlier, Chairman of the Bible Society of Nigeria, (BSN) Rivers/Bayelsa Area and Leader of the delegation, Elder Ago Tamuno-Omoni, acknowledged Ewhrudjakpo’s dedication to the things of God and enjoined him to uphold his faith in the Lord.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail strike in Abuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Declaration of an industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) was received yesterday with mixed feelings by some health workers in Abuja hospitals.   Although all health workers, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed dismay over government’s attitude towards their welfare and safety, some had reservations with […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t give Arotile’s death political, religious colouration – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…names flying officer’s alleged killer   Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday warned Nigerians not to give political or religious interpretation to the death of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Arotile died on Tuesday, July 14, at the NAF Base in Kaduna.   NAF also revealed the identities of two […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom washes off hands over Ghana’s killing by Army

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Expresses surprise over govt convoy’s interception As reactions continue to trail the brutal killing of the vicious notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana by the Nigeria Army, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday washed off his hands over the matter. The governor without mincing words said it was not his decision to grant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: