Use indigenous languages, Bayelsa tells Gospel preachers

Bayelsa State governmnent on Tuesday called on clergymen and other preachers in the state to use more of indigenous languages in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Speaking unbehalf of the Governor Douye Diri, his deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while addressing the leadership of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Rivers/Bayelsa Area in Yenagoa, stated that the people would appreciate and understand the word of God better if it is preached in their own mother tongue.

According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubra Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo described the use of English language at the detriment of the various indigenous Ijaw dialects as self-discrimination, stressing that churches and schools should serve as agents of language preservation.

Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that language, which forms an integral part of culture, also gives a people a unique identity and helps to foster better communication and learning in society.

While calling on preachers and teachers to devise innovative methods of promoting the use of indigenous languages, he, however, commended the Bible Society of Nigeria for their efforts in translating the Holy Bible to various Ijaw dialects.

Earlier, Chairman of the Bible Society of Nigeria, (BSN) Rivers/Bayelsa Area and Leader of the delegation, Elder Ago Tamuno-Omoni, acknowledged Ewhrudjakpo’s dedication to the things of God and enjoined him to uphold his faith in the Lord.

Like this: Like Loading...