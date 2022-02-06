News

Use loans judiciously, PAP advises ex-agitators’ beneficiaries

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office has admonished beneficiaries of a loan offered by the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultral Lending (NIRSAL) to judiciously use  it  to become successful enterprenures.
The PAP office warned that diverting the facility would create more hardship for them and further plung the region into extreme poverty.
Speaking at the weekend during the training of additional 1500 ex-agitators which took place at designated centres in Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, the interim administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), said the focus was to facilitate and enhance single digit interest loans for entrepreneurs in the region.
He said that the  initiative was part of efforts of PAP to raise the economic prospects of people of the Niger Delta region by attracting financial support for small and medium scale enterprises.
Dikio, who was represented by the Head of Reintegration, Alfred Kemepado, said that the training would help the beneficiaries of the loan to grow their businesses and  mitigate risks.
Dikio in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Neotaobase Egbe: “The facilitators were very engaging and it just gives us hope and we are hopeful that once we are done with these set and  we go into the next batches, the subsequent things we will do with these people will yield result.
“We have asked them to form themselves into cooperatives, look at the agriculture value chain, production, processing, packaging and logistics end to see where they fit in.
“A lot of them have shown interest and I am hoping that maybe by tomorrow they will form themselves into different clusters in the value chain of several products.
“We are saying to everybody that cares to hear is that the Niger Delta is ready for development. Come back to the Niger Delta, come back and invest here. We are ready to receive you and we are ready to support you.”
Certificates of participation were issued to the beneficiaries across all centers at the end the five-day workshop.
The certificate qualifies the beneficiaries for other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), accredited loans, grants and credit facilities.

 

