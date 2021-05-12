Metro & Crime

Use natural resources in your domain to better your lives. Kebetkache advises Niger Delta women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Women in the Niger Delta region have been advised to leverage on the abundant natural resources that abound in the region like sand, palm trees, timber, sea foods and sugar cane among others to better their lives.
Speaking on Wednesday in Opukuma community in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government during a meeting with the women on promoting women participation in natural resource governance process, the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Center, Emen Okon stated that there are a lots of resources in the Niger Delta region particularly the oil and gas resources.
She said: “Over the past five decades or so, communities have been complaining because they are discounted about how these resources are being managed and the complaint is that the resources are not impacting positively on community members.
“There have been complains about pollution and the environmental is devastated because of oil spill and degradation. We are looking at a process where women can be more involved.
“What process are there in the management of the oil and gas resources and then what are the other resources are available and who are those involved in the management of those other resources. How can women be more involved?
“The women themselves have a lot of work to do. The task here is to build self-esteem and to build self-confidence.”
One of the participants, Philomena Lafeghe from Southern Ijaw Local Government thanked the organisation for bringing the women folks to limelight.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four persons die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Tragedy struck late Saturday night in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State when a motorist lost control of his car due to mechanical fault and rammed into a shop, killing a mother and her two children and another person on the spot. The tragic incident occurred within the community beside Crown FC Hostel along Ogbomoso Parapo, […]
Metro & Crime

FCTA vows to sustain fight against illegal developers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to sustain its ongoing fight against lawless estate developers. Director, Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima disclosed this on Thursday when his team stormed an illegal construction site at Sil Estate, Mbora district. Galadima also debunked allegations of N10 million bribery, reportedly offered by the owner of […]
Metro & Crime

Labour leader, Ayodele Akele, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayodele Akele, a former Lagos Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is dead. Akele was National Conscience Party (NCP) General Secretary. He passed away in America on Tuesday. It was learnt that Akele suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment. NCP Chairman in Lagos, Fatai Ibu-Owo, told the News Agency of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica