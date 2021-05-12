Use natural resources in your domain to better your lives. Kebetkache advises Niger Delta women

Women in the Niger Delta region have been advised to leverage on the abundant natural resources that abound in the region like sand, palm trees, timber, sea foods and sugar cane among others to better their lives.

Speaking on Wednesday in Opukuma community in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government during a meeting with the women on promoting women participation in natural resource governance process, the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Center, Emen Okon stated that there are a lots of resources in the Niger Delta region particularly the oil and gas resources.

She said: “Over the past five decades or so, communities have been complaining because they are discounted about how these resources are being managed and the complaint is that the resources are not impacting positively on community members.

“There have been complains about pollution and the environmental is devastated because of oil spill and degradation. We are looking at a process where women can be more involved.

“What process are there in the management of the oil and gas resources and then what are the other resources are available and who are those involved in the management of those other resources. How can women be more involved?

“The women themselves have a lot of work to do. The task here is to build self-esteem and to build self-confidence.”

One of the participants, Philomena Lafeghe from Southern Ijaw Local Government thanked the organisation for bringing the women folks to limelight.

