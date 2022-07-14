News

Use Nigeria’s money to pay ASUU not for APC campaign, POSN to Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the nation’s money to settle demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and not for campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as the Network frowned at reports that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had been holding meetings with the ASUU, towards ending the union’s protracted industrial action.

In a statement issued in Abuja Thursday evening by Mr Adegbite Adekunle, Deputy Director of Communications, Peter Obi Support, the group said that the purported talks with ASSU to end the ASUU strike was a campaign stunt by the scandal prone APC candidate that was designed for failure.

The support group said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be holding meetings with President Buhari to end the lecturers’ strike and not with the ASUU.

“Nigerian universities have been on lockdown for more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigerians are afraid that their students will continue the stay-at-home pandemic unless the ruling party is kicked out of government,” POSN lamented.

“With this development, the All Progressives Congress further establishes that it does not view anything as sacred in its quest to retain power, including, the endangerment of the academic future of our youths and trammelling the professional potentials of our scholars,” it stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Airlines’ union condemns treatment of Nigerian carriers by foreign nations

Posted on Author WOLE Shadare

The umbrella body for all airlines in Nigeria, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has condemned the treatment of Nigerian carriers by some countries. But the AON stressed that it is not opposed to other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria. The group commended the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, for standing up for Nigeria’s […]
News Top Stories

SERAP: ICC to investigate schoolchildren abductions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says Karim Khan, Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), has agreed to investigate the cases of abduction of schoolchildren in Nigeria.   On September 16, SERAP petitioned Khan, asking him to investigate the incessant cases of abduction of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria, noting that depriving children their […]
News

2023: Isoko demands to produce the Delta South senatorial seat

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The people of Isoko nation yesterday demanded the senatorial position of Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election. The people, who spoke through their umbrella body, Isoko Development Union (IDU), said they have resolved that Isoko will producethesenatorwithoutfail. IDU President-General, Prof. Chris Akpotu, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of its union’s meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica