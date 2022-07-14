Use Nigeria’s money to pay ASUU not for APC campaign, POSN to Buhari

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the nation’s money to settle demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and not for campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as the Network frowned at reports that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had been holding meetings with the ASUU, towards ending the union’s protracted industrial action.

In a statement issued in Abuja Thursday evening by Mr Adegbite Adekunle, Deputy Director of Communications, Peter Obi Support, the group said that the purported talks with ASSU to end the ASUU strike was a campaign stunt by the scandal prone APC candidate that was designed for failure.

The support group said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be holding meetings with President Buhari to end the lecturers’ strike and not with the ASUU.

“Nigerian universities have been on lockdown for more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigerians are afraid that their students will continue the stay-at-home pandemic unless the ruling party is kicked out of government,” POSN lamented.

“With this development, the All Progressives Congress further establishes that it does not view anything as sacred in its quest to retain power, including, the endangerment of the academic future of our youths and trammelling the professional potentials of our scholars,” it stated.

