Use politics to fulfill God’s plans, Ogah tells Christians

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Samson Ogah, yesterday said it was a mistake for Christians to isolate themselves from politics, saying it “offers the best opportunity to make provisions of love to our neighbours.” Speaking on the topic, ‘Faithfulness to God in Politics and Nation Building’, at the 9th Synod of the Diocese of Umuahia Anglican Communion in Isiama Afaraukwu, Abia State, Ogah said it was time to change the age long perception of politics as a dirty game and therefore not good for Christians.

He said: “When the people of God do not take it upon themselves to vote or stand for elective offices, they carelessly leave the fate of future generations in the hands of wicked and immoral politicians.” The minister lamented the increase in poverty and suffering in the world as a result of the enthronement of godless men and women.

Ogah said: “Our people are in need of transformative humanitarian leadership; Leadership with a human face. Matters such as corruption, immorality, human trafficking, the persecution of minorities, oppression of the weak and more contribute to the great need and present little to no hope of ever changing, if God’s people do not engage in politics. “The first truth that must inform our world view is that God is interested in whoever rules over us. He also desires to have a pattern of righteous leadership.”

