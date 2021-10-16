News

Use press freedom responsibly, Buhari advices journalists

President Muhammmadu Buhari has advised journalists to use press freedom accorded by his government responsibly. While congratulating the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the outcome of it seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo for a second term in office as president, Buhari said from the outset of his administration, he has made clear that; ‘‘press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish.’’

In a release by his spokes- man, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said considering the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society, journalists should be reminded that the country would continue to look up to them for fair, balanced and objective journalism.

He urged the media to forge greater unity in the union, and engage in productive dialogue to resolve any issue inimical to the progress of the association. The President assured the newly elected executive that his administration would uphold and unrelentingly safeguard the watchdog role provided for the media in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

