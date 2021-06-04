Use your position in FIFA to improve Nigeria’s sporting image, Buhari tells Pinnick

…urges sports ministry to prepare 10-year football masterplan

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to use his position on the board of the FIFA Council to improve the image of the country in sports.

Buhari said this Friday while in an audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Pinnick in the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, once again, congratulated the NFF boss on his election victory into the strategic body that sets the vision for global football, assuring him of Nigeria’s support in his new position.

He expressed optimism that Pinnick’s membership of the FIFA Council ‘‘will provide benefits that will lead to the advancement of football in Africa and Nigeria.’’

‘‘The position on the Council of the world’s football governing body, FIFA, comes at a time when Nigeria is determined to turn the fortunes of her sports development around through better infrastructure, more investment both public and private government incentives.

“Without prejudice to the continental nature of your assignment at the Council, I urge you to use your position to ensure Nigeria’s sporting image receives a boost.

‘‘I know this position will assist Nigeria get technical and financial support from FIFA; and your position should create a platform for other Nigerians to enter into the FIFA family and other international Sports Federations,’’ he said.

