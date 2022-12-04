News

Use your talents to solve African problems, NASENI EVC tasks graduands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Says Africa countries need help to overcome problems

 

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday, asked academics to use their talent and know-how to solve African problems.

 

He said many African nations needed help to overcome their socio-economic challenges. He said education was no longer about theories but using skills to address problems. He said since jobs were no longer waiting for graduates, they had to be creative. He said if education was properly applied, Africa can be the best continent.

He made the submissions while delivering a commencement lecture for postgraduates in multidisciplinary sectors at the 9th Convocation of the African University of Science and Technology in Abuja. He said: “ I understand that the graduates are from Cameroon, South Sudan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Cote D’ Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria.

 

“These eight countries, like many other African nations, need your talent, your ideas, your solution, your innovative thinking, and your solution to hunger, starvation, poverty, diseases, self-inflicted wars, poor and deteriorating infrastructure, drug addiction, joblessness, security challenges, and import oriented economy amongst others.

“It is how much of your talent, know-how and training that you can figure out and deploy to attend to these African problems. That is your value addition and not your degrees. It is your attitude and not aptitude that will matter.

 

“Besides these socio-economic challenges, the continent of Africa has the most records of corruption, ethnicity, and religious intolerance. “You are leaving to systems that have history and tendencies of discrimination, marginalization and corruption as stated earlier but you are our hope. Use your Education to eradicate these and improve Africa to greatness to be the best continent.”

Haruna asked the graduates to wake up to the reality of rising unemployment. He said they should be creative because they have the training and the talents to succeed.

 

He added: “AUST degrees are not about the theories or the education but what you are able to do that exemplifies the skills you have learnt in the classroom and the research which takes education into utilities and practices. “There are no jobs waiting for you in your countries anymore. You are graduating at the most difficult period of our history.

The reality is your life will not be a straight path. You will fail at one time of your life; you will lose, there is no doubt about it; but every failed experiment is a step forward. “If you don’t fail, you are not even trying.

 

To get something you never have, you have to do something you never did. Thomas Edison was said to have conducted over 1,000 failed experiments before succeeding in one trial to invent the Electric Bulb.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Security threat: IGP deploys 100 DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others for Anambra guber

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

In his determination to neutralise threats to a peaceful and orderly conduct of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered a “major overhauling of the security landscape” ahead of the much-anticipated poll. The heavy deployment comes amid a subsisting sit-at-home threat issued by the […]
News

GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA COMMISSIONS ACHARAUBO FARM ESTATE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

….partners with NALDA as FG approves N18b investment in the reactivation of Songhai Farm in Imo State. The Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has yet again, proven his dedication and commitment in his industrialization policy in Imo State through economic diversification into Agriculture as he commissions the Acharaubo Farm […]
News

World Tourism Day: Eko Oni Baje Festival preaches peace in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2022 edition of Eko Oni Baje Festival will be highlighting culture and peaceful co-existence in Lagos as its core focus when the grand finale of the annual event opens on September 27 to October 2. The event which will hold at the Festival Ground, ABAT CBD Market, Elesakan, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, as one of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica