Use your talents to solve African problems, NASENI EVC tasks graduands

•Says Africa countries need help to overcome problems

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday, asked academics to use their talent and know-how to solve African problems.

He said many African nations needed help to overcome their socio-economic challenges. He said education was no longer about theories but using skills to address problems. He said since jobs were no longer waiting for graduates, they had to be creative. He said if education was properly applied, Africa can be the best continent.

He made the submissions while delivering a commencement lecture for postgraduates in multidisciplinary sectors at the 9th Convocation of the African University of Science and Technology in Abuja. He said: “ I understand that the graduates are from Cameroon, South Sudan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Cote D’ Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria.

“These eight countries, like many other African nations, need your talent, your ideas, your solution, your innovative thinking, and your solution to hunger, starvation, poverty, diseases, self-inflicted wars, poor and deteriorating infrastructure, drug addiction, joblessness, security challenges, and import oriented economy amongst others.

“It is how much of your talent, know-how and training that you can figure out and deploy to attend to these African problems. That is your value addition and not your degrees. It is your attitude and not aptitude that will matter.

“Besides these socio-economic challenges, the continent of Africa has the most records of corruption, ethnicity, and religious intolerance. “You are leaving to systems that have history and tendencies of discrimination, marginalization and corruption as stated earlier but you are our hope. Use your Education to eradicate these and improve Africa to greatness to be the best continent.”

Haruna asked the graduates to wake up to the reality of rising unemployment. He said they should be creative because they have the training and the talents to succeed.

He added: “AUST degrees are not about the theories or the education but what you are able to do that exemplifies the skills you have learnt in the classroom and the research which takes education into utilities and practices. “There are no jobs waiting for you in your countries anymore. You are graduating at the most difficult period of our history.

The reality is your life will not be a straight path. You will fail at one time of your life; you will lose, there is no doubt about it; but every failed experiment is a step forward. “If you don’t fail, you are not even trying.

To get something you never have, you have to do something you never did. Thomas Edison was said to have conducted over 1,000 failed experiments before succeeding in one trial to invent the Electric Bulb.

