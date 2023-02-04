News

Use your votes to liberate yourself from slavery, Tinubu charges Ekiti electorate

The All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked the electorates in Ekiti State to come out in their large number on February 25 to exercise their franchise and free themselves from bondage of economic hardship currently bedeviling the country and Nigerians at large. Tinubu also urged the eligible voters, especially those who have not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to hurry up and collect it to enable them exercise their civic right. The APC candidate spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the party’s presidential rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion. The former Lagos governor commended the Ekiti people for electing Biodun Oyebanji as Governor under the APC in the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

He then urged the people to replicate this in the 2023 presidential election and also vote for the party across board. Tinubu assured the people that all attempts to inflict hardship on innocent Nigerians to scuttle the general election and impose interim government for selfish interest will fail. “I want to appreciate you all for electing Governor Biodun Oyebanji, this is where we spoke to you to elect him, God will protect you and your chil- dren. It is our turn, be rest assured, this are your votes, they are the votes that will bring progress and liberate you from slavery.

“Left to me, I have in abundance, but people are suffering; there is youths unemployment. Ekiti people are learned; they now want to turn us to slaves, it is not possible!. “Ensure you collect your PVCs; don’t allow them to hoard them. On the election day, vote and stand by the votes, I appeal to you, don’t fight anyone, be rest assured. Those who hoard money will bring it out themselves, they did that to annul election, so they can do interim, they are deceiving themselves.” In his speech, Governor Biodun Oyebanji gave the assurance that Ekiti people will massively vote for the candidates of the APC in the elections.

 

