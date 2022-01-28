‘Use your Wealth, Talent, Knowledge to uplift NASFAT’

The newly elected President of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT),Olaniyi Yusuf has charged each members of the society to use their knowledge, talent and wealth Allah has given them for the development of the society. Speaking during his inaugural speech after he was re-elected for the second time as the President of NASFAT, Yusuf, an Engineer, called on everyone to utilize their wisdom, knowledge that Almighty Allah has given to them for the benefit of the society. He pledged to continually address issues of health, education, Dawah and the development of Fountain University and other issues that concern the society. He said: “Allah has given some talent, some wealth, we call on everyone to share in what Allah has entrusted upon them and to spend their time, and treasure to the support of the good work of Allah in NASFAT.

“The association will continue to do well in the area of healthcare, education, Dawah and to also contribute to the growth and development of the country. Everyone should also be part of the development of the association. For us to continually achieve the good work we have started in the area of health, education, and Dawah we will require the support of all, and contribution from the leaders and friends of the society.

“We are also calling on all our stakeholders to continue to devot their time, their talent, resources, energy and their treasure towards the programmes and activities of NASFAT so that it could be a platform were the society will fight health, education, Dawah and to promote good governance in the country.” The President also emphasized how NASFAT is helping the country in promoting good governance, economy through the use of healthcare, education, Dawah and welfare for their members in everywhere they are. “If you look at the human development context, the human development context of UNDP measures health, well being of the citizens very low and that is why the society is focusing on healthcare, education, and welfare to improve the wellbeing of each members of the society.

We can now be inducting members of our society into groups who can be contributing into a better Nigeria towards the well-being and good process of the economy of the country and to also boost the GDP of the country. “It is clear to us all that we will focus more on health, education in a way that it will create utility on Nigerians to have a more healthy and productive society.” Earlier, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Alhaji Abdulmaroof Onike while delivering his lecture titled ‘Leadership as a broad concept of Islam’ emphasised how people in the leadership position should always seek the face of Allah for the right direction and admonished the newly elected excos to let people have their trust in them. “We are trusting the new excos to perform well and to always discharge their duties in a responsible way. They should always seek the past excos’ advice for a way out if they are having any issues bothering them, and we also thank Allah for the outgoing excos and the president who is also the current one for what they have been able to achieved during the Covide 19 and lack of funds.

“In any decision you are also going to take always make reference to Qur’an and Sunnah of prophet Muhammad, you should also say the truth at all time and be transparent in whatever you told members, and we members are going to belive you, we are also going to follow you, in as much that what you told us is the truth. Because whatever we do with position given to us, we are going to give account of our stewardship to our creator hearafter.” Also speaking, Alhaji Olalekan Saliu encouraged the new executives to build sick bay for members in case there is emergency, no matter how small it may be at headquarters and other branches. He commended the outgoing excos that in the area of Education they have taken a giant steps in conjunction with Fountain University Management, we are now proud to have two new colleges, college of heath science and law, which we are all proud of, and alot of money was also spent to improve the image of the school.

“During Covid 19, the outgoing executives brought happiness and joy to so many members home by providing them palliatives and we are also proud of that and they also mobilized members for the completion of Asese Mosque along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, I hope the new executives would continue from where the outgoing excos stopped and also want the excos to leverage on Information Technology to do many things for the progress of the society I hope they take a clue from them to achieved more for NASFAT.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Boad of Trustees NASFAT Dr. Wale Olasupo thanks the outgoing executives for leading the association for the past two years and thanks them for the feat they had attained and achievement they recorded during their tenure. Dr. Olasupo said the outgoing excos have done criditebly well despite Covid 19 pandemic, and they also saw the society through the difficult period, we would like to admonished them to put in more vigour and enthusiasms in same way they did it while in office to move the society forward and as for the new excos i pray for more achievement and success for their tenure.

