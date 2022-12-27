News

Used Vehicles: Oyetola acted legally, says Aide

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

The decision by the immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to approve the release of vehicles to public officials who served in his administration is in accordance with the law and convention, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Ismail Omipidan, has said.

He said there is an existing law in the state duly passed by the House of Assembly on such issue, adding that the former governor’s action on access to used vehicles by him, his deputy and other public officials were guided by the existing law.

He further said that contrary to the claim by Osun State government, Oyetola is not in possession of 11 vehicles, insisting that the used vehicles he left with were not only properly documented, but were done in line with the extant law and best practices.

Omipidan, who is the media aide to Oyetola, added that like his previous statements, the Osun governor’s spokesperson’s release on the alleged carting away of government vehicles

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Exclusive: How Amnesty, Transparency paid over 2billion to CSOs to blackmail Nigeria Armed forces.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fresh facts have emerged on how Amnesty and Transparency International forged an alliance towards undermining the Nigerian Military. According to investigative findings, the plot was hatched by Amnesty International, while Transparency International was conscripted to give the plot the needed bite to succeed. According to top security sources, the objective of Amnesty and Transparency International […]
News

2,778 Fulani men, women benefit from Kebbi agriculture loan scheme

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

No fever than 2,778 Fulani men and their wives have benefited from the distribution of Kebbi State government’s domestic animals’ feeds comprising of sheep, goats and chickens under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme Aids in the state.   The ceremony was performed by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, at the flag-off […]
News

Gbajabiamila charges journalists to develop themselves, pledge support for media

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked journalists covering the parliament to develop themselves, saying media should be accorded deserved seriousness. The Speaker gave the advice in his address to declare open a training workshop organised for journalists covering the House by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in conjunction with the National Institute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica