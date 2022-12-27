Used Vehicles: Oyetola acted legally, says Aide

The decision by the immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to approve the release of vehicles to public officials who served in his administration is in accordance with the law and convention, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Ismail Omipidan, has said.

He said there is an existing law in the state duly passed by the House of Assembly on such issue, adding that the former governor’s action on access to used vehicles by him, his deputy and other public officials were guided by the existing law.

He further said that contrary to the claim by Osun State government, Oyetola is not in possession of 11 vehicles, insisting that the used vehicles he left with were not only properly documented, but were done in line with the extant law and best practices.

Omipidan, who is the media aide to Oyetola, added that like his previous statements, the Osun governor’s spokesperson’s release on the alleged carting away of government vehicles

