Useni kicks against move to regulate social media in Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has condemned the move to regulate the social media in Nigeria.
Useni, an elder statesman and a pillar of the Arewa Consultative Forum and North Central People’s Forum disclosed this during an inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State.

The Lecture, titled: “Insecurity and the quest for lasting peace in Nigeria: The role of the media”, Useni  expressed fear that censoring the social media would have negative impact on the traditional media and journalists in the country.

 

Useni, who was represented by his Media Consultant, Hon. Yiljap Abraham, said: “Instead of regulating the social media, why not the authorities transform governance to make impact in the lives of the citizens?

 

“The social media platforms are already self regulated by conditions that the news, conversations or dialogue taking place through the platform are monitored and controlled as defined guidelines by their various administrators.

