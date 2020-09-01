Useni kicks, calls for parallel PDP state exco

Musa Pam Jos Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd.), has kicked against the state PDP congress held last Saturday.

He directed the aggrieved aspirants to open their own parallel state secretariat since there was no justice and equity by the caretaker committee drafted to reconcile critical stakeholders of the party and later conduct the congress in the state. Useni spoke yesterday in Jos during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party.

He chided the National Secretariat and the Caretaker Committee for taken sidee with other group of the party to conduct an uninformed congress. “We are not accepting what happened, but don’t fight and don’t make trouble. Nobody will come here and see this dignitaries and say we are nothing.

“I want you to fill in all candidates in all the positions and if there are two persons contesting one position; one should step down for another to make a new exco and let’s see how the national secretariat will run two secretariats from Plateau. “We are not leaving PDP and we are not PDP 2. We are the main PDP and we will work in the interest of Plateau State, all we want is fairness and justice.”

Hon. Bitrus Kaze, a former member of the House of Representatives and PDP chairmanship aspirant said they pulled out of the alleged congress because of injustice and lack of fairness.

He said they would remain in in the PDP and ensure that the right things were done to salvage the people of Plateau State in 2023. Aminu Zang, a former Commissioner for Works and PDP chairmanship aspirant, also said they would not accept the injustice meted out to them by the caretaker committee and described the congress as a rape on democracy.

Meanwhile a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, had congratulated the new executive of the party. In a statement by his media aide, Clinton Garba, Jang lauded the National Working Committee and the Electoral Committee for the successful conduct of the exercise.

