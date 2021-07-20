Ushie: Electronic transmission of results’ll restore confidence in electoral process

Dr. Mike Ushie is the immediate past Chairman of Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC). In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he insists that electronic transmission of results is the way to go in Nigeria

You are the immediate past chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC). What were your experiences during your reign as head of the commission?

You know as academics we have three responsibilities; we teach, we research and we do community service.

So, I was out for community service, which I concluded effectively. One must say that the experiences differ; that is what we have here (as an academic) and what we have out there. There, you interface with a wider society at different level and with different orientation.

Though it is the same thing in the university, but there it is more rugged because you see where people struggle for power and then you come face to face with desperation. So it cannot be the same thing. But I must say that it was worth it. I thank God that we went through the odds and to His glory, there was no litigation and we came out strong.

That’s why we have democratically elected chairmen in place today. So, we are part of that success story and we brought about changes in the system and to me, that’s commendable.

Do you have any regrets that you le your lecturing job to become chairman of CROSIEC?

Generally, like I said before, you really had to manage desperation from people. If you are not firm, you cannot manage undue influence Your integrity must be placed first and you also have to deal with the bureaucratic nature of the system. I had to go out of my way to borrow money to run the process before some monies could be released to me.

If I had to wait for money, then we would not meet the timelines. We have the document to show this. So, you must really go out of your way to make sure that things work. For me, I took it upon myself because I cannot leave the university for five years and cannot conduct an election.

That would have been a minus on me, or what would I have told my students when I get back? So, I took that as a challenge and I could go out there to borrow money to make sure that it worked.

Sometimes I had issues with my commissioners when they say we should leave out something because there was no money and I would tell them that we must do it.

And then before money would come, it would be late and it was not even adequate. You can imagine that the budget for election that we used in 2013 was the same budget we used for 2019 and then the money did not even come on time, but I said no, I must make a mark.

I must return to the university as someone who went for something and returned successfully and I thank God that we were able to get what we wanted.

You conducted an election using an electoral law, which is currently undergoing an amendment. What would you say about the amendments?

I was part of a retreat in Lagos organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the National Assembly were there while we went for state electoral commissions so I think that the amendment is long overdue. However, if we can religiously do it, that will help us.

Today, the basic thing is how to eliminate fraud in our electoral system. If we can register our national identity card online, why can’t we transmit election results online because that is where the fears are?

You may be in your polling unit to fight for results, but before it gets to anywhere, the results have been changed.

So, if an amendment, especially, that of transmitting results electronically, will make people build confidence in the system, I think we should support it. Anything short of that, we will be wasting our time.

Do you really think that Nigeria is ripe for online transmission of election results?

But we do the same thing for our national passports, NIN and we use data. All we need to do is to harmonize the various sources of data and put them together. It is possible to pick up one card and you have the data for immigration and for other things.

It is just the will to do it. People don’t want to do it because they feel it will shortchange them that they will not benefit from it. That is why we are saying that this thing should be put on the table.

Let people begin to see that their votes will count. You finish, you stay there and send it and the server is working: not telling people that the server is not working. So, I feel INEC should be given a free hand to conduct elections that will bring confidence in people.

There is a paper I wrote which talks about harmonizing data in Nigeria. We can harmonize data from immigration office, from NIN, from license office, from National Bureau of Statistics, among others.

In fact, we should have a situation where you pick up a card and you can connect anywhere. We can do it instead of having separate and independent data for the various agencies without any attempt to harmonize them.

During the #EndSARS crisis, some of INEC’s o ces were burnt down. Even recently, those agitating for secession have burnt down INEC’s o ces. Do you think that electronic transmission will be possible in 2023

? It is very possible and that should be taken as an excuse. The information we are talking about is not in the office. INEC has those data; it is just for them to migrate them.

That the office was burnt does not mean that the register that is with INEC was also burnt. The real thing is the voters’ register which is with INEC,; they also have the polling boots.

If we really want to do it, we can do it within six months. You bring experts and allow them to harmonize these data and before you know it, things are done. The #EndSARS story is to push the matter to the point where it will be too late to do the needful.

What will be the negative side of not transmitting election results electronically?

That will be very unfortunate because every genuine person would want to leave a mark.

You leave a mark that will outlive you. Thank God President Buhari is finishing his tenure. At that age, he should leave a legacy behind. So, delaying of electronic transmission of election results until it is too late will not help the country’s march towards sustaining democracy

