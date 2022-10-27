Metro & Crime

Usifo Ataga: How Chidinma transferred N5m from Super TV boss’ account – Witness

DSP Olusegun Bamidele, the ninth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, the key suspect in the murder of the late Super TV CEO, Ataga Usifo, Thursday told Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Tafawa Balewa, of how Miss Ojukwu allegedly transferred about N5 million from his account, hours after his death.

In his testimony before the judge, Bamidele, led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, told the court that in the course of the investigation and in a bid to know what could have motivated the first defendant to kill the deceased, the police wrote the bank asking for the bank statements of the deceased and a copy was given to them.

The witness revealed that a close look at the bank statements combined with information obtained from the phones of the deceased indicated that Miss Ojukwu had been in control of the accounts since Ataga’s death.

It would be recalled that the body of the late Ataga was discovered on June 16, hours after he was alleged to have been murdered.

But DSP Bamidele told the court that on June 15, Chidinma used Ataga’s phone to transfer N5 million from his account to another bank.

 

