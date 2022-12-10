Usman Yusuf can’t speak for North, Tinubu engaging enough –Ogala (SAN)

Electioneering efforts by political gladiators are reaching feverish pitch as presidential candidates have been traversing the length and breadth of the country selling their programmes and manifestoes to the people. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Director of Legal Affairs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), talked about the chances of the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he remains the candidate to beat. He also responded to a statement credited to a public affairs analyst, Professor Usman Yusuf, maintaining that Tinubu has engaged enough with the North to win next year’s poll. Excerpts:

It’s few months to the general elections and politicians have commenced the process of electioneering, what has been your assessment so far?

Well! So far, so good, we have seen the candidates themselves and their campaign councils doing all they can to woo the electorate. I am not talking about those candidates who have been embarking on cyber bullying of their opponents, instead of addressing issues contained in their manifestoes. Some campaign councils have even gone ahead to attack the personality of their opponents in obscene manner, which shouldn’t be so. INEC on its part has kept giving Nigerians all the needed assurances of its readiness and preparedness to conduct a credible election that would be acceptable to all Nigerians. We are not however not unconscious of the attempt by some persons to scuttle the elections by the incessant attacks and vandalism of assets of INEC facilities. However that notwithstanding, it would appear that the preparations by INEC towards the election are going on well. We look forward to the February elections with great hope and optimism.

What do you think is motivating for these elements who are attacking INEC facilities?

What do you think they stand to gain from these subversive acts? I don’t know what they want to gain from such because I am not in their minds to be able to determine what is propelling them. The only thing I can say is that they don’t want the forthcoming election to be held. They want the country in chaos or they are just working to discredit the process. Other than that I cannot say what is propelling them. I will not point an accusing finger towards any direction because I am not one of them.

With the kind of carnage and the damage that have been done by these shadowy elements, do you still think that INEC can conduct a credible poll next year?

INEC has kept reassuring us that it will conduct a credible election next year. They (officials) have said they are prepared to do that and that they have backups for all the damaged or destroyed equipment. What is gratifying to note is that the carnage is being done in a certain part of the country though we’ve had one isolated case in Osun recently. They seem to be working round the clock. INEC and the Federal Government have both assured Nigerians of credible elections next year and I believe them. The police and the civil defence have even deployed their personnel and assets towards this end too. They have ensured adequate security around INEC facilities across the country to give some form of assurances to Nigerians.

Apart from these scale of attacks, do you have any other form of worry as we move towards the forthcoming poll?

Sincerely, I have no other worries. Like I said, I believe them when INEC officials keep assuring us that they will deliver a credible election next year.

The National Chairman of your party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi has continued to express his reservations on INEC’s decision to use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). What is your view on it?

Do you support its continued usage or INEC should do away with it completely? Personally I have no issue with the use of BVAS because it has been used and tested by INEC in some of these off season elections in states such as Ekiti, Anambra and recently in Osun and it has been adjudged to have worked perfectly well to ensure credible outcomes. If INEC insists on using it during the forthcoming general election I have no serious reservations about it. If it will give us credible elections in the end, why not? I don’t know what the national chairman of our party has seen because he is way up there. He might actually be privy to some information that I might not know off to promp t t h e stance that h e and other leaders of the party are taking on the issue. Anyway, one might be tempted to go along with our national chairman if we are to go by what is happening at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal where we are told that we have two sets of BVAS accreditation documents flying around. Like I said, the national chairman might be privy to some information that might not be available to us.

How do you see the campaign efforts of the Presidential Candidate of your party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so far?

Asiwaju remains the candidate to beat in next year’s general election. He is the only candidate that has formed the sole object of discussion by Nigerians and no other person. His actions and utterances have come to form the talking points of all Nigerians in the build up to the poll. He is the most busy of all those aspiring to rule the country. He has his adopted style for his campaign which in itself has formed an object for discussion. The other time when he didn’t attend the Arise Television Town Hall to engage, rather than the organisers appraising the outcome of the event, they have been busy with making him the talking point for not attending. Asiwaju is the only presidential candidate that has engaged with critical stakeholders across the country and outside the country compared to others who haven’t done much to engage with Nigerians. When I say critical stakeholders, I mean the religious organisations such as CAN, farmers’ groups’ and others on one on one basis.

From the way you’ve spoken, you are saying that your candidate is the best among the pack?

He is t h e most experienced among those contesting the elections. The other three major contenders have little experience in terms of verifiable record of achievements. We have two of them who have been governors and one other who was at a time a vice president of the country, his (former vice president’s) record of achievements are contained in the book written by his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo. The other two cannot show any concrete evidence of performance in government. For Asiwaju, this is someone who has not only turned the fortune of Lagos around, he is someone who has the ability to spot and nurture talents compared to others. Apart from that, he remains a political colossus whose political accomplishments that the others don’t have make him tower above them. The question for Nigerians is whether they want to leave an experienced politician and administrator for those who don’t have such? Do we want to elect those who became governors of their respective states but have no record of achievements?

How well has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu been able to reach out to the North which has a large voting bloc in the country?

I don’t know what you mean by whether he is engaging enough with the North. Apart from the fact that elected governors on the platform of the APC have been working tirelessly for our presidential candidate, other stakeholders in the North are doing so. As we speak, Asiwaju has visited places such as Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Borno several times to meet with critical stakeholders in those places. In all the visitations, he has been able to secure the buy-in of these stakeholders towards his aspiration and everything is moving fine. Apart from that he has been received by Arewa House, at least twice to unfold his agenda to the North. Asiwaju has also visited respected Islamic and other religious scholars. I don’t know what else you mean by engagement?

I’m asking this question because a public affairs analyst from the North, Professor Usman Yusuf accused your candidate of trying to procure Northern votes through ‘surrogacy’ by utilizing the platforms of the governors and not meeting with those whom he considers as relevant stakeholders?

I don’t know what he means by that. I told you that Asiwaju has continued to traverse the North for stakeholders’ support. Apart from the governors who are mostly working for him, he has met with relevant other stakeholders too. I am struggling to know who this Usman Yusuf is in the North’s political equation. Sincerely, I don’t think, in my honest opinion, that he can speak for the people of the North.

