USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams arrives Nigeria for maritime security parley

Officers assigned to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) participated in a maritime interoperability planning event with leaders from the Nigerian Navy, on August 7.

 

Hershel “Woody” Williams is scheduled to participate in a three-day at sea training exercise with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS).

 

Over the last decade, Gulf of Guinea nations have steadily increased their capability of working together and sharing information.

 

Capt. Chad Graham, Hershel “Woody” Williams’ commanding officer, also met with the chief of Operations of the Nigerian Navy Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Daupreye Franklin Matthew, to discuss their shared commitment to a peaceful, well-policed Gulf of Guinea.

 

“Maritime engagements that include many navies working together really improve our interoperability and collective capability, which are absolutely necessary for a busy area such as the Gulf of Guinea,” Graham said

