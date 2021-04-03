USSD: Customers in dilemma as banks disconnect MTN

Bank customers, who are MTN subscribers, were yesterday thrown into confusion as the financial institutions disconnected the telecoms operator from their Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the row over payment for the USSD deepened between banks and the telecom operators. With this development, MTN’s customers have not been able to carry out financial transactions through the USSD channels. MTN is the largest operator in Nigeria by subscriber number, hence, millions of Nigerian subscribers are affected by the banks’ action.

Investigations revealed that the banks did not send a formal communication to customers or to MTN before taking this action, hence many customers were shocked and confused that it was impossible to use their regular USSD channel. Many of the customers took to the social media to express their frustration, lamenting that the banks were denying them from accessing their money to make legitimate purchases/ transactions Industry sources, who spoke with our correspondent, said the banks took the action in order to protect profits.

“Banks have tried to remove the cost of using USSD, but are willing to cut off subscribers to protect their own fees earned through the channel,” one of the sources said. The banks action came barely a month after the telecom operators had threatened to disconnect them over N42 billion USSD charges debt, which they said the banks were yet to pay. The disconnection was averted by the intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, after he summoned a meeting with the two industries regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

