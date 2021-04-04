News

USSD: MTN rolls out alternative channels for customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

lMinister wades in

Following the disconnection of its USSD by banks, MTN Nigeria has rolled out alternative channels to allow its subscribers carry out financial transactions.

 

This came even as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has waded into the tussle between the telecom and the banks. MTN, in a statement signed by its Snr. Manager, External Relations, Mr. Funso Aina, said that, “for the benefit of our customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension, we now have alternative channels of accessing MTN services electronically.

 

The operator said its subscribers could make use of its ‘MTN On Demand’ on *904# and also via https://mtnondemand. flutterwave.com. It said the subscribers could also make use of Jumia Pay app, OPay app, Kuda app, Carbon app, MTN Xtratime airtime loans, and its MOMO agents.

 

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, stated that “On the fallout between @MTNNG and some banks on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of @cenbank and EVC @Ng- ComCommission. We have reached an advance stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens. Many thanks!”

 

Sunday Telegraph stable mate Saturday Independent had yesterday reported that Nigerian banks restricted transactions on USSD channels with Nigeria’s biggest mobile network operator, MTN, over a dispute on vending commission rate.

 

This restriction on MTN came as a dent on the recent resolution by both the telecommunications and banking industry regulators, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resolve the USSD dispute which has lingered since 2019.

 

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) unveiled a new pricing model for USSD short code services for transacting mobile banking services, putting behind the two industry operators, the disagreement over a pricing model and modality for offsetting a debt of N42 billion owed the telecom operators by the banks.

 

It was resolved the regulators that effective March 16, 2021, USSD services for financial transactions conducted at DMBs and all CBN – licensed institutions will be charged at a flat fee of N6.98k per transaction per., replacing the disputed Session Billing method.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Excitement as Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,Yemi Edun emerge bank CEOs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While the banking sector can’t be said to be a male-dominated, it’s leadership positions is unarguably almost known to be occupied by men. Of course, there have been women who have distinguished themselves and rose to the topmost position as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of various banks.   It is again considered to a […]
News

$3m bribe: You’ve case to answer, A’Court tells Farouk Lawan

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, dismissed the appeal filed by former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, seeking to terminate the $3 million bribery charges brought against him by the Federal Government. The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, held that a prima facie case was well established against Lawan that warranted him […]
News

Five years after, Shiites demand release of El-Zakzaky, wife

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has called for the unconditional release of its leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who are currently under trial in Kaduna.   A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the IMN media spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, to mark the fifth anniversary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica