USSD: Sustaining Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive

The recent disclosure that commercial banks in the country are now owing telecom operators to the tune of N17 billion for USSD service raises concern for the country’s financial inclusion effort. Stakeholders are worried that the issue of debt between the two critical sectors may disrupt the current flow in the financial system. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

After months of respite following the suspension of a planned enduser billing for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by telecommunications operators, the turbulence over who pays for the service is set to erupt again. This followed last week’s disclosure by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that commercial banks in the country now owed the telecoms service providers over N17 billion USSD charge. Prior to that, the telecoms regulator had announced a review of its policy on USSD pricing, in which it forbids the telcos from implementing end-user billing.

Recall that the telcos had late last year announced the implementation of end-user billing, which means banks’ customers, who use the USSD for transactions, would be paying charges to their banks and the telecom operators as well. The outrage from Nigerians over the announcement had sparked mudslinging between the telcos and the banks, but the implementation was later suspended.

USSD, sometimes referred to as “Quick Codes,” is a communications protocol used by GSM cellular telephones to communicate with the mobile network operator’s computers. Through corporate synergy, commercial banks are riding on the telecommunications infrastructure to deliver financial services to their customers via USSD.

While speaking during a virtual conference organised by Association of Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, had noted that the banks’ debt accumulated since the suspension of corporate billing last year. Danbatta noted that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, had already been briefed on the development to ensure a quick settlement of the debt.

The issue

Following the issuance of the USSD Pricing Determination by the NCC last year, which resulted in a price review of USSD service by telcos, the banks were said to have informed the telcos that they would no longer pay for USSD service delivered to their customers and requested the operators to charge customers directly for use of the USSD channel. According to the Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON), the banks had requested for ‘end-user billing,’ a system where the bank customer is directly charged USSD access fees by the telcos irrespective of the service charges that the bank may subsequently apply to the customers’ bank account. Explaining the arrangement that existed between the telcos and banks before the request, ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said: “In order to accelerate the adoption of financial services on USSD, the banks partnered with our members to zero-rate the USSD access to end-users, while the banks bore the cost for the provision of service. “Based on this arrangement, the banks took on the responsibility of billing customers and paid our members for use of the USSD infrastructure from the service fees deducted from the customer’s bank account. These service fees charged by the banks were however far in excess of anthe costs remitted to our members by the Banks for providing the USSD platform and have since remained so.” Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of commercial banks, however, distanced themselves from the moves by the telecom operators to impose the USSD charges. The bank chief executives under the aegis of Body of Bank CEOs that have the MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, as chairman, said in a statement that they never asked the operators to start charging customers as contained in the text message sent by MTN. The bank CEOs said the decision on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for accessing USSD was entirely that of the telecom companies, in the same way, a customer is billed for calls, SMS, and data. “The banks are determined to pursue the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria and will continue to advocate that telcos identify wholeheartedly with this laudable initiative and implement transparent and low pricing model in the use of USSD access codes,” they stated.

Call for intervention

With the denial and uproar that followed the attempt to pass the charges to the consumers, the telcos shelved the plan and called for the intervention of the CBN and NCC to resolve the issue. “In view of the opposition to the implementation of end-user billing by customers, our members, as responsible and responsive corporate citizens are committed to safeguarding consumer interests, and in this regard, we are willing to explore mutually beneficial solutions which ensure that costs associated with the provision of USSD services as determined by the Nigerian Communications Commission are fully recovered by our members and customers are not billed twice for the same service and by different institutions which is what end-user billing advocated by the banks will entail. “We are calling on the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria to, as a matter of priority, convene a meeting of the financial and telecoms industry stakeholders to address this issue for the benefit of the consumers and other stakeholders,” the operators had stated through their umbrella body, ALTON.

USSD and financial inclusion

The use of interbank instant payments through USSD platforms by bank customers has been a major boost to Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive. Through the system, many Nigerians are able to carry out transactions on their mobile phones, even without access to the internet. In 2017, instant transfers worth N92.4m were carried using the USSD codes of various banks in the country. The figure grew to N261.7m in 2018, according to reports published by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). In December 2019, the CBN had announced a downward review of some bank charges, especially for electronic transactions, such as transfers and PoS. However, the banking regulator remained silent on the USSD charges issue, despite the contribution to the financial inclusion efforts. While the apex bank was commended for the decision taken on other charges, stakeholders in the telecommunications sector frowned at the bank’s stance towards the USSD issue, which remains a threat to the whole efforts of including more Nigerians in the financial system.

Disconnection as last resort

With the failure of the regulators and parties involved to explore negotiation as a way out, telecom operators, who are currently bearing the cost of the service said they may be forced to disconnect the links that allow banks’ customers to perform financial transactions on their phones. Speaking through the ALTON Chairman, Adebayo, the telcos said the issue has gone beyond ministerial directive as they have been bearing huge costs for the links that allow USSD transactions, which banks are profiting from. While noting that the telcos were already calculating the cost and would soon pass it to the banks, Adebayo said the failure of the banks to pay would lead to the disconnection of all the links. “We cannot continue to bear the costs while banks get the service free and charge customers for it. USSD service comes at a cost to the operators, it is not a sunk cost as they are insinuating, it is a recurring cost. “This is no longer a matter of ministerial directive, we are calculating the costs and very soon, we will come out with what we have incurred and present it to the banks, if they say they are not going to pay, we will also have to withdraw our services and disconnect the links. This means that Nigerians will no longer be able to carry out financial transactions on their phones,” he said. Adebayo added that the USSD debt, which is now accumulating, would be treated as interconnect debt and the banks would have to pay for it fully or be disconnected. The ALTON chairman said the telcos have unanimously agreed on this decision as a last resort as the regulators have failed to address the issues on the ground.

Last line

Just like the interconnect debt among the telecommunications operators that almost disrupted the sector last year, the USSD debt currently put at N17 billion will continue to rise except action is taken to ensure a quick settlement. This may get to a point where the telcos would have to carry out their threat of disconnecting the banks from their networks, which would be at the detriment of customers and spell doom for the country’s financial inclusion target.

Like this: Like Loading...