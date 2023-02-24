USSD: Telcos open talks with CBN over N100bn debt

Telecoms operators have resolved to settle out of court in order to recoup the money owed them by commercial banks for the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) rendered to the banks by the telcos.

The telecommunications companies had in December last year threatened to drag the banks to court and also stop their services to the banks.

However, the telecoms operators said they had decided not to stop their services nor take the banks to court even as the debt has risen to over N100 billion.

As at December last year, the accumulated debt from USSD owed the telecom companies was put at N80 billion which the banks refused to pay.

Speaking on the debt, the Chairman of Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the debt has risen to over N100 billion.

Adebayo, who revealed the new debt size while speaking to New Telegraph, said the association had been discussing with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the modality to take to get the money back from the banks.

He quickly stated that the challenges currently faced by bank customers in using USSD had nothing to do with the services rendered to the banks by the telecomscompanies, saying the problem was within the banking service. “Discussions are ongoing on other quarter to resolve that problem of debts the banks are owing us.

“There are high level discussions around resolving it. The parties involved are on the table, discussions are ongoing and we are hoping that with the intervention of the CBN we currently have on this matter, we believe it will be resolve soon,” he said. Adebayo noted that the debt had kept increasing as the banks refused to pay. “Thedebtisrisingand has not been paid by the banks. As of November 2022, the accumulated debt rose to over N80 billion. When we started the argument in 2019, it was N32 billion.

“Currently, the debt is over N100 billion. The banks were claiming that they did no to we, but our investigation shows that up to date, they are still using the USSD platform to offer banking services to their customers, yet they are not remitting to telecom operators who own the USSD platform,” he said.

According to him, the issue has to be addressed because they cannot wish it away. The telecoms service providers body had earlier warned thatthey would withdraw their USSD service to the banks and that the action would affect the CBN’s cashless policy, urging the Apex bank to intervene and make sure the Money Deposit Banks pay up their debt. USSD is a critical channel for delivering financial services, particularly for the underservedandthefinancially excluded persons offered by telecoms operators to banks. BanksusedifferentUSSD codes to support transfer of money through the use of mobile devices, without internet data connectivity.

Deposit money banks and the telecoms operators had been at loggerheads over the non-remittance to telcos for all USSD fees charged by banks since 2019, accumulating to N42 billion as at March 2021,N80 billion as at November2022anduptoN100billion as at February, 2023. TheMinsterof CommunicationsandDigitalEconomy,

Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, had writtentoCBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, highlighting the impending danger of the disagreement and stressing the need for banks to pay the accumulated debt or risk suspensionof theUSSDcode

Like this: Like Loading...