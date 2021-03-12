USSD: Telcos set to disconnect banks over N42bn debt

Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications operators in the country have said they would be withdrawing the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) service from banks with effect from Monday, March 15, 2021.

If implemented, bank customers in the country will not be able to use the various USSD codes of banks for financial transactions.

Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the telcos said the withdrawal of the service became inevitable as the banks have refused to pay their debts running into over N42 billion, even after the government’s intervention.

“Our members are initiating a phased process of withdrawal of USSD services, starting with the most significant debtors within the Financial Service Providers (FSPs) effective Monday, March 15, 2021. While the withdrawal of USSD service is in place, we encourage our subscribers to kindly explore alternative channels with their banks,” ALTON said in a statement released Friday and signed by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo.

“We deeply regret that we have reached a point where the withdrawal of these services has become unavoidable, however, we remain committed to working closely with the relevant Ministries and regulators to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“To minimise the disruption to customers, and with the concurrence of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on the huge debt to the Network operators; Mobile Network Operators will disconnect debtor Financial Service Providers (FSPs) from USSD services until the huge debt is paid,” Adebayo said.

Like this: Like Loading...