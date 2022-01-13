USTDA promotes clean energy access for Nigerian firms

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency announced it had awarded a grant to Nigeria’s Daybreak Power Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of African renewable energy company – Daystar Power Group – for a feasibility study to help optimise clean energy supply to business entities in the country.

A statement by USTDA said Daybreak Power Solutions selected Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) to carry out the study. “USTDA has long worked with our partners in Nigeria to help expand energy access and advance climate resilience,” said Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally (rtd), USTDA’s Acting Director. “Our support for this project will offer Nigerian businesses a clean energy solution for their power needs and facilitate partnerships with U.S. companies that supply high-quality infrastructure solutions,” Vinai added. USTDA’s study will assist Daybreak Power Solutions with developing 20 solarplus- storage minigrids that will supply power to Nigeria’s grid when it is operational and provide power directly to Nigerian businesses when the grid is down. The minigrids will provide a clean and reliable alternative to diesel backup generators and produce up to 40 megawatts of solar power. The study will develop the technical designs of the minigrids, select the sites for deployment and finalise the project’s business model.

“We are thrilled to partner with RMI and USTDA on this landmark project to explore win-win opportunities for industrial manufacturers, solar energy providers and distribution companies in Nigeria,” said Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Daystar Power Group. This activity supports USTDA’s Global Partnership for Climate-Smart Infrastructure, which connects U.S. industry to major clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects in emerging markets. It also supports the U.S. government’s Power Africa and Prosper Africa initiatives. On the part of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is obvious that it is also doing its best to ensure adequate deployment of renewable en-ergy facilities across the rural settings through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). According to the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo, being a mandate by the Federal Government, REA would vigorously pursue the responsibility of powering unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria using off-grid solutions. “Providing and increasing energy access to millions of Nigerians through off-grid solutions is critical as the end goal is to ensure the equitable delivery of the social and economic benefits that will improve lives across the nation,” he added. “Government would not lose sight of providing clean, safe and reliable energy for healthcare infrastructure in the country, stressing that quality healthcare delivery relies on sustainable energy. “We are in no doubt about the continued impact of the Federal Government’s Power Sector Roadmap as well as our capacity to leverage on our offgrid expertise and potential to transform and catalyse rural socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria.” He however called on community members as well as the hospital management to make the best use and protect power facilities in and around their communities.

