Usumanu Danfodiyo Varsity official murdered in Kebbi

Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, has said that one of its staff, Mr. James Nwubu Zhema, was murdered by yet-tobe- identified assailants. It was learnt that the victim’s body was found last Wednesday on a farm located at Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Reports said Zhema was slaughtered. The victim disappeared on Friday October 9, 2020 after closing from work. His disappearance was reported to the police. His body was discovered after five days of intensive search. Until his death, Zhema was an official of the Administration Department of the hospital, according to a statement issued by the UDUTH Head of Public Affairs, Buhari Abubakar Sokoto. Sokoto said the UDUTH management recieved with rude shock the news of Zhema’s gruesome murder.

He said: “While the entire hospital community is in a state of grief, the management is working hand in hand with the Nigeria Police to bring the perpetrators of this ugly act to book. “The management and Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Anas Sabir, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, relations and the entire hospital community over the undeserved murder of Mr.James Zhema.

“Dr. Sabir also prays that God Almighty will console and give everyone the strength to bear the pains of bereavement.” The head of Public Affairs added that the Zhema’s remains had since been conveyed to his home town in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State for burial.

Like this: Like Loading...