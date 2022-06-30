UTA tasks Nigeria on HDI, health-related SDGs

Bridging the yawning gap between the North and the South (developed and developing countries) in terms of human development index (HDI) and meeting the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been the major preoccupation of the Secretary – General of United Towns Agency (UTA) for North – South Co-operation, Eya Essif.

The UTA is a United Nations accredited non- governmental organisation (NGO) that promotes north – South co-operation. Health is well placed in the SDGs. The health goal (SDG 3) is broad: Ensure healthy lives and promote well being for all at all ages.

The SDG declaration emphasises that to achieve the overall health goal, “we must achieve universal health coverage (UHC) and access to quality health care. No one must be left behind.” Eya Essif, who visited Nigeria recently to explore the possibility of establishing the UTA Country office in Nigeria, in a statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, said strong health equity monitoring systems are important for countries on the path to reducing inequalities in health and achieving the health-related SDGs. Essif said this places UHC as at the centre of the SDG 3 health goal and SDG 3 as a contributor to and beneficiary of sustainable development, with linkages to all the other SDG targets. Achieving SDG 3 will depend on progress in other SDGs – example, poverty reduction; education; nutrition; gender equality; clean water and sanitation, sustainable energy and safer cities.

She said the UTA currently has presence in 110 countries and the organisation is executing diverse humanitarian projects in irrigation system, electricity, environmental protection, human rights protection and SDGs. According to the statement, Essif was instrumental to the appointment of Nigerian Born Journalist, Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha as the UTA Country President in Nigeria. Beyond promoting North – South co-operation, Eya Essif is equally resolutely committed to promoting co-operation and sustainable development among developing countries especially Nigeria. Essif, a Tunisian born businesswoman, is a diplomat and human rights activist. Found in 1986, UTA enjoys consultative status with UN Economic and Social Council. It is actively involved in diverse fields from scientific exchange to religion and humanitarian aid.

It equally plays key role in raising awareness towards international mechanism for the protection of human rights and establishing solid foundation for the implementation of its strategy for achieving SDGs. The statement noted: “Since her appointment as UTA Secretary General in 2017, Eya Essif has deployed her widely acknowledged business acumen, diplomacy and knowledge of international relations in championing the numerous activities of the Agency. She has been vigorously campaigning for peace and improves living condition for less privileged people around the world. Under her visionary and dynamic leadership, UTA has been supporting many countries in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world in providing basic amenities, shelter, healthcare facilities and schools.

“Eya Essif has been using the instrumentality of her exalted office to demand for the implementation of universal human right policy by the United Nations (UN). “Eya Essif is a recipient of several honours and honorary awards at home and internationally for her remarkable achievement in promotion of global peace, security and human rights. She is noted for her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to making the world a better place. Her voice resonates all around the world. She is indeed a role model for women.”

